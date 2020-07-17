All apartments in Springfield
4131 Leslie Lane
4131 Leslie Lane

4131 Leslie Lane · (850) 348-1673
Location

4131 Leslie Lane, Springfield, FL 32404
Cherry Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,550

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1997 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Four bedroom Ranch home PLUS large tiled sunroom, fully fenced rear yard and single car garage. All bedrooms have built in closets except one. Open living/dining area, cute klitchen, large laundry room with washer and dryer connections. Garden shed and plenty of driveway parking.
Available now.
Small pets considered.
To arrange to view inside please visit www.rentalhomespc.com to fill out an online applicaiton, no application fee until you view inside and wish to move forward, then $30 per persons over 18 years of age.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4131 Leslie Lane have any available units?
4131 Leslie Lane has a unit available for $1,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4131 Leslie Lane have?
Some of 4131 Leslie Lane's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4131 Leslie Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4131 Leslie Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4131 Leslie Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 4131 Leslie Lane is pet friendly.
Does 4131 Leslie Lane offer parking?
Yes, 4131 Leslie Lane offers parking.
Does 4131 Leslie Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4131 Leslie Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4131 Leslie Lane have a pool?
No, 4131 Leslie Lane does not have a pool.
Does 4131 Leslie Lane have accessible units?
No, 4131 Leslie Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4131 Leslie Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4131 Leslie Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 4131 Leslie Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4131 Leslie Lane has units with air conditioning.
