3426 Douglas Rd. - J

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking walk in closets

AVAILABLE MID-JULY! Spacious 900 +/- SF 2 Bedroom / 1 Bathroom apartment available for rent. Freshly painted and new luxury vinyl plank seasoned wood floors just installed. Washer and dryer hook-ups are in the unit. Refrigerator, oven/range, and dishwasher provided. The floor plan includes a living room. dining area with pass-through bar into the kitchen, two large bedrooms (one with a walk-in closet), and 1 bathroom with a shower/tub combo. All utilities are electric with new central heat and air conditioning unit. All utilities are individually metered. Residents pay power, water & garbage bills directly to the service provider. Management provides lawn services and monthly pest control. Dedicated parking space close to your front door.



There is a $45.00 application fee required for EACH intended resident over the age of 18. Credit, criminal and background checks are required.

This complex has a no pets policy.



Please click on the link below to explore a 3d virtual tour of an available unit.



3D virtual tour is showing exact unit listed.

3426 Douglas Road is located slightly west of the intersection of Transmitter Road & Douglas Road, just north of E 15th Street. Convenient to shopping and Tyndall Air Force Base.