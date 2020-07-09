All apartments in Springfield
Last updated July 9 2020 at 10:46 PM

3426 Douglas Rd. - J

3426 Douglas Road · (850) 640-1951
Location

3426 Douglas Road, Springfield, FL 32405
Highland City

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. Jul 24

$995

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
AVAILABLE MID-JULY! Spacious 900 +/- SF 2 Bedroom / 1 Bathroom apartment available for rent. Freshly painted and new luxury vinyl plank seasoned wood floors just installed. Washer and dryer hook-ups are in the unit. Refrigerator, oven/range, and dishwasher provided. The floor plan includes a living room. dining area with pass-through bar into the kitchen, two large bedrooms (one with a walk-in closet), and 1 bathroom with a shower/tub combo. All utilities are electric with new central heat and air conditioning unit. All utilities are individually metered. Residents pay power, water & garbage bills directly to the service provider. Management provides lawn services and monthly pest control. Dedicated parking space close to your front door.

There is a $45.00 application fee required for EACH intended resident over the age of 18. Credit, criminal and background checks are required.
This complex has a no pets policy.

Please click on the link below to explore a 3d virtual tour of an available unit.

3D virtual tour is showing exact unit listed.
3426 Douglas Road is located slightly west of the intersection of Transmitter Road & Douglas Road, just north of E 15th Street. Convenient to shopping and Tyndall Air Force Base.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3426 Douglas Rd. - J have any available units?
3426 Douglas Rd. - J has a unit available for $995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3426 Douglas Rd. - J have?
Some of 3426 Douglas Rd. - J's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3426 Douglas Rd. - J currently offering any rent specials?
3426 Douglas Rd. - J is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3426 Douglas Rd. - J pet-friendly?
No, 3426 Douglas Rd. - J is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Springfield.
Does 3426 Douglas Rd. - J offer parking?
Yes, 3426 Douglas Rd. - J offers parking.
Does 3426 Douglas Rd. - J have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3426 Douglas Rd. - J does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3426 Douglas Rd. - J have a pool?
No, 3426 Douglas Rd. - J does not have a pool.
Does 3426 Douglas Rd. - J have accessible units?
No, 3426 Douglas Rd. - J does not have accessible units.
Does 3426 Douglas Rd. - J have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3426 Douglas Rd. - J has units with dishwashers.
Does 3426 Douglas Rd. - J have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3426 Douglas Rd. - J has units with air conditioning.
