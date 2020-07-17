All apartments in Springfield
Springfield, FL
2708 Amelia Ave
Last updated July 17 2020

2708 Amelia Ave

2708 Amelia Avenue · (850) 769-5775 ext. 144
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
3 Bedrooms
Location

2708 Amelia Avenue, Springfield, FL 32405
Highland City

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 2708 Amelia Ave · Avail. now

$2,200

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 2221 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
-- - Located in the much desired community of Highland City in Panama City, this beautiful completely remodeled 1 story 5 bedroom 3 bath home is convenient to shopping, dining, the best schools and centrally located to the Worlds Most Beautiful Beaches and Military Installations. Improvements include but not limited to new wood plank flooring, new paint, trim, upgraded fixtures, and granite, This property has an 2 car garage and a detached 1 yard storage and extended work station. Living area is a very large open floor plan, and an oversized bonus/laundry room. Located on a very large corner lot with a fenced in back yard. All property sizes and ages are approximate, please measure and/or verify if important. School assignments are subject to change, please check with Bay County for most accurate information. Deposit is the same as the rent. Pets allowed. Breed restrictions apply with owner approval only.

(RLNE3702477)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2708 Amelia Ave have any available units?
2708 Amelia Ave has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2708 Amelia Ave have?
Some of 2708 Amelia Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2708 Amelia Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2708 Amelia Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2708 Amelia Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 2708 Amelia Ave is pet friendly.
Does 2708 Amelia Ave offer parking?
Yes, 2708 Amelia Ave offers parking.
Does 2708 Amelia Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2708 Amelia Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2708 Amelia Ave have a pool?
No, 2708 Amelia Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2708 Amelia Ave have accessible units?
No, 2708 Amelia Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2708 Amelia Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2708 Amelia Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2708 Amelia Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 2708 Amelia Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
