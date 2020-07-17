2708 Amelia Ave

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters pet friendly garage recently renovated

-- - Located in the much desired community of Highland City in Panama City, this beautiful completely remodeled 1 story 5 bedroom 3 bath home is convenient to shopping, dining, the best schools and centrally located to the Worlds Most Beautiful Beaches and Military Installations. Improvements include but not limited to new wood plank flooring, new paint, trim, upgraded fixtures, and granite, This property has an 2 car garage and a detached 1 yard storage and extended work station. Living area is a very large open floor plan, and an oversized bonus/laundry room. Located on a very large corner lot with a fenced in back yard. All property sizes and ages are approximate, please measure and/or verify if important. School assignments are subject to change, please check with Bay County for most accurate information. Deposit is the same as the rent. Pets allowed. Breed restrictions apply with owner approval only.



(RLNE3702477)