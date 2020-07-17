5466 Legend Hills Ln

Amenities

Silverthorn Gated Community, If you love to golf this is the property for you, don't let this 2 bedroom plus den (which could be used as a 3rd bedroom just no closet) 2 bath 2 car garage pass you by, This villa features a spacious living room which over looks the beautiful pool, kitchen with center island plenty of counter space and cabinets large walk in pantry. Bedroom 2 and den are nice size rooms. Master bedroom is very large with walk in closets, Mater bath has garden tub, separate shower dual sinks. Cover patio leading out to pool. Lawn and pool service included in with rent, Pet with owners approval and pet fee NO CATS. HOA Approval is required. 1st last and security. 50.00 Application fee per adult

Solar panels DO NOT work AS IS....