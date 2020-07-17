All apartments in Spring Hill
Last updated June 30 2020 at 7:43 AM

5466 Legend Hills Ln

5466 Legend Hills Lane · (352) 279-1966
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5466 Legend Hills Lane, Spring Hill, FL 34609

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,695

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1770 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
pool
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Silverthorn Gated Community, If you love to golf this is the property for you, don't let this 2 bedroom plus den (which could be used as a 3rd bedroom just no closet) 2 bath 2 car garage pass you by, This villa features a spacious living room which over looks the beautiful pool, kitchen with center island plenty of counter space and cabinets large walk in pantry. Bedroom 2 and den are nice size rooms. Master bedroom is very large with walk in closets, Mater bath has garden tub, separate shower dual sinks. Cover patio leading out to pool. Lawn and pool service included in with rent, Pet with owners approval and pet fee NO CATS. HOA Approval is required. 1st last and security. 50.00 Application fee per adult
Solar panels DO NOT work AS IS....

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5466 Legend Hills Ln have any available units?
5466 Legend Hills Ln has a unit available for $1,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5466 Legend Hills Ln have?
Some of 5466 Legend Hills Ln's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5466 Legend Hills Ln currently offering any rent specials?
5466 Legend Hills Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5466 Legend Hills Ln pet-friendly?
No, 5466 Legend Hills Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Spring Hill.
Does 5466 Legend Hills Ln offer parking?
Yes, 5466 Legend Hills Ln offers parking.
Does 5466 Legend Hills Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5466 Legend Hills Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5466 Legend Hills Ln have a pool?
Yes, 5466 Legend Hills Ln has a pool.
Does 5466 Legend Hills Ln have accessible units?
No, 5466 Legend Hills Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 5466 Legend Hills Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 5466 Legend Hills Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5466 Legend Hills Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 5466 Legend Hills Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
