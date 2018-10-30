All apartments in Spring Hill
5346 Tanner Road

5346 Tanner Road · No Longer Available
Location

5346 Tanner Road, Spring Hill, FL 34609

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
LIFE SIMPLIFIED
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,436 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come, first-served basis.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicants first months rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement and submit the full security deposit within 48 hours after approval of the Lease. The Lease start date must be within 14 days after approval. This requirement is applicable to al

(RLNE5743527)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5346 Tanner Road have any available units?
5346 Tanner Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Spring Hill, FL.
What amenities does 5346 Tanner Road have?
Some of 5346 Tanner Road's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5346 Tanner Road currently offering any rent specials?
5346 Tanner Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5346 Tanner Road pet-friendly?
No, 5346 Tanner Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Spring Hill.
Does 5346 Tanner Road offer parking?
Yes, 5346 Tanner Road does offer parking.
Does 5346 Tanner Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5346 Tanner Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5346 Tanner Road have a pool?
Yes, 5346 Tanner Road has a pool.
Does 5346 Tanner Road have accessible units?
No, 5346 Tanner Road does not have accessible units.
Does 5346 Tanner Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5346 Tanner Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 5346 Tanner Road have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5346 Tanner Road has units with air conditioning.
