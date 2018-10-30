All apartments in Spring Hill
5137 Chamber Court
Last updated April 29 2020 at 4:16 PM

5137 Chamber Court

5137 Chamber Court · (813) 676-3252
Location

5137 Chamber Court, Spring Hill, FL 34609

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,445

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1517 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home are neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals upon move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly, too (breed restrictions may apply). If this home has a pool, resident will be charged a monthly $150 pool maintenance fee. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate Broker in this market. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5137 Chamber Court have any available units?
5137 Chamber Court has a unit available for $1,445 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 5137 Chamber Court currently offering any rent specials?
5137 Chamber Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5137 Chamber Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 5137 Chamber Court is pet friendly.
Does 5137 Chamber Court offer parking?
No, 5137 Chamber Court does not offer parking.
Does 5137 Chamber Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5137 Chamber Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5137 Chamber Court have a pool?
Yes, 5137 Chamber Court has a pool.
Does 5137 Chamber Court have accessible units?
No, 5137 Chamber Court does not have accessible units.
Does 5137 Chamber Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 5137 Chamber Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5137 Chamber Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 5137 Chamber Court does not have units with air conditioning.
