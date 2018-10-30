All apartments in Spring Hill
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:25 PM

3439 Ambassador Ave

3439 Ambassador Avenue · (863) 576-5686
Location

3439 Ambassador Avenue, Spring Hill, FL 34609

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,550

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1664 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful 3/2/2 POOL home in Spring Hill. Newly painted. This home features a nice open floor plan. The kitchen over looks the living room and dining room. The kitchen has plenty of cabinet space and breakfast bar. The master bedroom is large with a big walk in closet with sliders to the pool and lanai. The master bath has a garden tub and shower. The guest bedrooms are on the other side of the home with a bathroom.

***This home has an unrepaired sinkhole***

• Property Description Details •

AREA INFORMATION: Located on a Corner lot
FLOORING: Vinyl planking
GARAGE/PARKING: Attached Garage
*KITCHEN/LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Washer, Dryer, Dishwasher, Refrigerator, Range
PROPERTY TYPE: Single Family Residence
UTILITIES INCLUDED: None

Availability: 06/01/2020
Application Requirements: $60 pp anyone over 18 to apply
First, Last and Security Deposit required.
Lease Fee: $150
Pets allowed: 2 Pet allowed, $100 Pet Administration Fee. $25.00 per month pet rent.
PET RESTRICTIONS: No Aggressive or Dangerous Dog Breeds
Renters Insurance Required

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3439 Ambassador Ave have any available units?
3439 Ambassador Ave has a unit available for $1,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3439 Ambassador Ave have?
Some of 3439 Ambassador Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3439 Ambassador Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3439 Ambassador Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3439 Ambassador Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 3439 Ambassador Ave is pet friendly.
Does 3439 Ambassador Ave offer parking?
Yes, 3439 Ambassador Ave does offer parking.
Does 3439 Ambassador Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3439 Ambassador Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3439 Ambassador Ave have a pool?
Yes, 3439 Ambassador Ave has a pool.
Does 3439 Ambassador Ave have accessible units?
No, 3439 Ambassador Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3439 Ambassador Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3439 Ambassador Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 3439 Ambassador Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 3439 Ambassador Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
