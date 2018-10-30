3439 Ambassador Ave

Amenities

Beautiful 3/2/2 POOL home in Spring Hill. Newly painted. This home features a nice open floor plan. The kitchen over looks the living room and dining room. The kitchen has plenty of cabinet space and breakfast bar. The master bedroom is large with a big walk in closet with sliders to the pool and lanai. The master bath has a garden tub and shower. The guest bedrooms are on the other side of the home with a bathroom.



***This home has an unrepaired sinkhole***



AREA INFORMATION: Located on a Corner lot

FLOORING: Vinyl planking

GARAGE/PARKING: Attached Garage

*KITCHEN/LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Washer, Dryer, Dishwasher, Refrigerator, Range

PROPERTY TYPE: Single Family Residence

UTILITIES INCLUDED: None



Availability: 06/01/2020

Application Requirements: $60 pp anyone over 18 to apply

First, Last and Security Deposit required.

Lease Fee: $150

Pets allowed: 2 Pet allowed, $100 Pet Administration Fee. $25.00 per month pet rent.

PET RESTRICTIONS: No Aggressive or Dangerous Dog Breeds

Renters Insurance Required