3439 Ambassador Ave

Amenities
Beautiful 3/2/2 POOL home in Spring Hill. Newly painted. This home features a nice open floor plan. The kitchen over looks the living room and dining room. The kitchen has plenty of cabinet space and breakfast bar. The master bedroom is large with a big walk in closet with sliders to the pool and lanai. The master bath has a garden tub and shower. The guest bedrooms are on the other side of the home with a bathroom.
***This home has an unrepaired sinkhole***
• Property Description Details •
AREA INFORMATION: Located on a Corner lot
FLOORING: Vinyl planking
GARAGE/PARKING: Attached Garage
*KITCHEN/LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Washer, Dryer, Dishwasher, Refrigerator, Range
PROPERTY TYPE: Single Family Residence
UTILITIES INCLUDED: None
Availability: 06/01/2020
Application Requirements: $60 pp anyone over 18 to apply
First, Last and Security Deposit required.
Lease Fee: $150
Pets allowed: 2 Pet allowed, $100 Pet Administration Fee. $25.00 per month pet rent.
PET RESTRICTIONS: No Aggressive or Dangerous Dog Breeds
Renters Insurance Required