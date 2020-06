Amenities

dishwasher garage fireplace refrigerator

FOR RENT Must see this large 3 bedroom 2 bath 2 car garage home. Home has over 1800 sq. ft of living. Has a separate room with a built in Jacuzzi. Another separate room that could be a office or den. Living room and family room. Also has a fireplace.