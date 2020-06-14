Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020

151 Apartments for rent in Southwest Ranches, FL with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Southwest Ranches renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same... Read Guide >

1 Unit Available
14701 Luray Rd
14701 Luray Rd, Southwest Ranches, FL
6 Bedrooms
$5,100
Welcome to this GEM property in SW Ranches; Property has almost 2 acres of land fully fenced and 3,200 SqFt under AC. Main house is a 3/2 with separate Dining & Living/Family, updated kitchen & Baths, Porcelain floors throughout , Huge laundry room.

1 Unit Available
6225 Stallion Wy
6225 Stallion Way, Southwest Ranches, FL
6 Bedrooms
$18,000
Beautiful 11,772 sq ft on 3.5 acres in Southwest Ranches House for rent. Amazing privately gate custom estate featuring 6 beds/6baths + 2 half bath, Cinema & private office. Design gourmet kitchen, butters pantry, living room with fireplace and bar.
Results within 1 mile of Southwest Ranches
Lakes of Western Pines
13 Units Available
Bell at Pembroke Pines
16700 Sheridan St, Pembroke Pines, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,675
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,760
1136 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,425
1402 sqft
1-3 bedroom units offer unique features like a fireplace, private balcony, and USB charging stations. Residents enjoy numerous amenities, such as a pool, tennis courts, gym, putting green, valet services, and more. Close to I-75.
Pembroke Falls
29 Units Available
Marela Apartments
250 NW 130th Ave, Pembroke Pines, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,450
890 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,635
1160 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,105
1318 sqft
Large apartments with plenty of windows to provide lots of sunlight. Custom wall built-ins, huge closets and new appliances. Washer and dryer in unit. Features a lap pool, yoga room, sauna, tennis courts and more.
30 Units Available
Weston Place
16000 S Post Rd, Weston, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,615
925 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,870
1175 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,240
1335 sqft
Known for its manicured lawns, beautiful golf courses, large employers and A+ school system, Weston is one of the premier cities in South Florida.

1 Unit Available
16101 Emerald Estates Dr
16101 Emerald Estates Drive, Weston, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1290 sqft
GREAT UNIT AT THE PALMS AT WESTON****2 BEDROOMS, 2 BATHROOMS, HUGE MASTER BEDROOM. WALKING CLOSET. KITCHEN WITH WOOD CABINETS, GRANITE COUNTER TOP AND S/S APPLIANCES. BIG STORAGE. NEW LAMINATE FLOORS IN BEDROOMS AND TILE IN LIVING AREAS.

Pembroke Falls
1 Unit Available
12414 NW 17 ct
12414 NW 17 Ct, Pembroke Pines, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1687 sqft
Like New!!! BEAUTIFUL UNIT with a PRIVATE LOCATION - 3 BEDROOMS WITH 2.

Isles at Weston
1 Unit Available
3807 East Coquina Way
3807 East Coquina Way, Weston, FL
4 Bedrooms
$5,500
3646 sqft
East Coquina Way, Weston, FL 33332 - 4 BR 4.5 BA Single-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Lizabeth Rafaeli, Charles Rutenberg Realty, (954) 993-4760. Available from: 06/10/2020. Pets: allowed.

Big Sky North
1 Unit Available
19343 SW 60th Ct
19343 Southwest 60th Court, Pembroke Pines, FL
5 Bedrooms
$3,350
The GLENDALE in Laguna Isles-A True Family Home with 5 HUGE Bedrooms (One Downstairs with 1 FULL Bath as well) and 4 More UP! There is also a HUGE Upstairs Loft! A+ rated schools! - This Model Features a HUGE ISLAND Kitchen w/Granite Tops and 42"

Lakes of Western Pines
1 Unit Available
17099 NW 20th St
17099 Northwest 20th Street, Pembroke Pines, FL
5 Bedrooms
$3,300
Gorgeous One Story Home - Prestigious Resort Community - 100% Remodeled -2,400 sq/ft with Designer Upgrades including designer kitchen cabinets, granite, moldings, stainless steel appliances, new a/c indoor-outdoor, accordion hurricane shutters, new

1 Unit Available
16224 Emerald Cove Rd
16224 Emerald Cove Road, Weston, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
TOWN HOME LOCATED IN WESTON, FL . GREAT LOCATION, VERY CLOSE ACCESS TO I-75 AND GREAT SCHOOLS. PLENTY OF RESTAURANTS NEARBY. GREAT ROOM COMES FURNISHED WITH COUCH, RECLINER, SIDE TABLE, COFFEE TABLE AND TV STAND IF NEEDED. WALK IN CLOSETS.

Isles at Weston
1 Unit Available
3851 E coquina
3851 East Coquina Way, Weston, FL
4 Bedrooms
$4,200
Beautiful Home with LAKE VIEW, ONE floor only, 4 Large bedrooms, 3 full baths, LARGE family room, 3 car garage. Very nice split floor plan, kitchen has stainless steel appliances, granite countertops. Master with large walk in closets.

Isles at Weston
1 Unit Available
4400 E Seneca Ave
4400 Seneca Avenue, Weston, FL
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
Ultra modern house for rent in the unique and prestigious Isles at Weston. Kitchen features a huge quartz island with a seating area and top of the line appliances that include a Smart Samsung Connect refrigerator.

Isles at Weston
1 Unit Available
19548 S Whitewater Ave
19548 South Whitewater Avenue, Weston, FL
6 Bedrooms
$4,500
4/3 house that is now at 6 bedrooms, a large office; and extra room can be used as a theater or another master bedroom for a total of 6 rooms / 3 bathrooms; Best community floor plan, high ceilings large lot 8170 sf; Nice spacious family room layout

Lakes of Western Pines
1 Unit Available
2207 NW 171st Ter
2207 Northwest 171st Terrace, Pembroke Pines, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
Adorable Townhome in the amazing community of Pembroke Isles! This gorgeous home can be rented with or without furniture. Tile floors in the first story and carpet on the second.

1 Unit Available
12725 S Winners Cir
12725 S Winners Circle, Davie, FL
5 Bedrooms
$5,975
Sumptuous Lake Front State Home w one of kind Mediterranean design located in Rock Creek Ranches that offers the peaceful lifestyle that is unique to the township of Davie.

Pembroke Lakes
1 Unit Available
1155 NW 122nd Ter
1155 Northwest 122nd Terrace, Pembroke Pines, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
WOW! GORGEOUS 2 STORY TOWNHOUSE WITH UPGRADED KITCHEN W/GRANITE IN FLAMINGO VILLAS! GATED COMMUNITY WITH 2 POOLS, CLUBHOUSE, EXERCISE ROOM, TENNIS & MORE*CLOSE TO HOSPITALS, MALL & MAJOR HIGHWAYS* SEE IT TO APPRECIARE IT! SEE BROKERS REMARKS FOR

Isles at Weston
1 Unit Available
4451 NW Laurel Pl
4451 Laurel Pl, Weston, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,300
BEAUTIFUL HIGH CEILING 4 BEDROOMS, 2 BATHROOM, 2 CAR GARAGE, ONE STORY SINGLE FAMILY HOME IN THE ISLES AT WESTON. SPACIOUS LAYOUT. 24/7 GUARD AT GATE.

Isles at Weston
1 Unit Available
4486 W Whitewater Ave
4486 West Whitewater Avenue, Weston, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,450
Totally REMODELED House, Like Moving into A Brand-New Home. It Features Open Italian Kitchen, Spacious Living Room, Dining Area, Large Bedrooms, New Zebra with Blackouts Shades, Large Patio and All New MODERN Appliances From 2019.

Pembroke Falls
1 Unit Available
13455 NW 12TH ST
13455 Northwest 12th Street, Pembroke Pines, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
Beautiful 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom home with enclosed pool in resort-level, quadruple manned gated community of Pembroke Falls. Freshly painted, new stainless steel kitchen appliances. Fully fenced yard with screened patio and pool.

Isles at Weston
1 Unit Available
19167 S Gardenia Ave
19167 South Gardenia Avenue, Weston, FL
5 Bedrooms
$4,500
3399 sqft
A stunning Orchid model sits on the private oversized lot. 5 Bedroom, 4/1 baths. Grand Two Story Family Room. French Doors to paver patio. Master Bedroom down with lavish bathroom suite. New Kitchen with a wall oven.
Results within 5 miles of Southwest Ranches
Bonaventure
18 Units Available
St. Andrews at Weston
100 Bonaventure Blvd, Weston, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,564
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,702
1046 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,109
1311 sqft
Charming community near entertainment and shopping. Amenities like a five-star resort. On-site tennis court, sand volleyball and a fitness center. Stunning interiors with modern appliances and kitchen designs.
35 Units Available
Solano at Miramar
11700 SW 26th St, Miramar, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,549
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,734
1317 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,045
1447 sqft
Mediterranean-style homes located close to downtown Miami and its upscale shopping and entertainment options. Units feature hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets.
22 Units Available
Horizon at Miramar
11338 SW 45th Pl, Miramar, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,504
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,602
1347 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,970
1393 sqft
IMT Mirarmar is a newly renovated luxury apartment complex that has easy access to both the Florida Turnpike and I-75. Each unit offers granite countertops, walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances.
City Guide for Southwest Ranches, FL

Southwest Ranches goes beyond the typical planned Florida community by creating a rural, equestrian friendly paradise right off of the Florida Everglades.

Love the thought of being by Fort Lauderdale and Miami Beach, but you're afraid of the stressful living these areas are known for? Do you also want to discover one of the few places in Florida that offers true rural living? Southwest Ranches is a heavily agricultural- based community in between these two big cities that is home to 7,345 people and so many horses that you'll almost want to ride everywhere. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Southwest Ranches, FL

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Southwest Ranches renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

