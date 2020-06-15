All apartments in Southwest Ranches
Find more places like 12851 Luray Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Southwest Ranches, FL
/
12851 Luray Road
Last updated June 15 2020 at 7:50 AM

12851 Luray Road

12851 Luray Road · (954) 993-4760
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Southwest Ranches
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

12851 Luray Road, Southwest Ranches, FL 33330

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY reallyo

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$5,580

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 4218 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
pool
Luray Road, Southwest Ranches, FL 33330 - 5 BR 3.5 BA Single-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Lizabeth Rafaeli, Charles Rutenberg Realty, (954) 993-4760. Available from: 06/10/2020. Pets: allowed. UNIQUE OPPORTUNITY - 5 Bedroom, 3 ½ Bath “Celebrity Sunshine Ranches Retreat” situated on 2.4 Expansive Acres. Featuring: Open Kitchen, Granite Countertops, Cherry Cabinetry, Stainless Steel Appliances, Grand Master Suite, California Closets throughout, Dual Vanities, Jacuzzi Soaking Tub, Large Formal Dining Room., Neutral Tile & Brazilian Cherry Wood Flooring, Custom Millwork, Expansive Covered Patio and Family Fun Pool…... Bonus 2/1 Guest House with separate service. Call Today!!! [ Published 15-Jun-20 / ID 3582863 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12851 Luray Road have any available units?
12851 Luray Road has a unit available for $5,580 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 12851 Luray Road have?
Some of 12851 Luray Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12851 Luray Road currently offering any rent specials?
12851 Luray Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12851 Luray Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 12851 Luray Road is pet friendly.
Does 12851 Luray Road offer parking?
No, 12851 Luray Road does not offer parking.
Does 12851 Luray Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12851 Luray Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12851 Luray Road have a pool?
Yes, 12851 Luray Road has a pool.
Does 12851 Luray Road have accessible units?
No, 12851 Luray Road does not have accessible units.
Does 12851 Luray Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 12851 Luray Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12851 Luray Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 12851 Luray Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 12851 Luray Road?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Southwest Ranches Apartments with ParkingSouthwest Ranches Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Southwest Ranches Dog Friendly ApartmentsSouthwest Ranches Furnished Apartments
Southwest Ranches Luxury Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FLMiramar, FLDelray Beach, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FL
Hollywood, FLHialeah, FLSunrise, FLDoral, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLThree Lakes, FLSouth Miami Heights, FLLake Belvedere Estates, FLRichmond Heights, FLLeisure City, FLNaranja, FL
Bal Harbour, FLPrinceton, FLRoosevelt Gardens, FLCutler Bay, FLWest Park, FLCoral Terrace, FLKey Biscayne, FLWest Little River, FLIves Estates, FLUniversity Park, FLFlorida City, FLLoxahatchee Groves, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Carlos Albizu University-MiamiFlorida International University
Keiser University-Ft Lauderdale
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity