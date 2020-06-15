12851 Luray Road

Amenities
Luray Road, Southwest Ranches, FL 33330 - 5 BR 3.5 BA Single-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Lizabeth Rafaeli, Charles Rutenberg Realty, (954) 993-4760. Available from: 06/10/2020. Pets: allowed. UNIQUE OPPORTUNITY - 5 Bedroom, 3 ½ Bath “Celebrity Sunshine Ranches Retreat” situated on 2.4 Expansive Acres. Featuring: Open Kitchen, Granite Countertops, Cherry Cabinetry, Stainless Steel Appliances, Grand Master Suite, California Closets throughout, Dual Vanities, Jacuzzi Soaking Tub, Large Formal Dining Room., Neutral Tile & Brazilian Cherry Wood Flooring, Custom Millwork, Expansive Covered Patio and Family Fun Pool…... Bonus 2/1 Guest House with separate service. Call Today!!! [ Published 15-Jun-20 / ID 3582863 ]