Home
/
Southchase, FL
/
744 Cresting Oak Cir
Last updated September 3 2019 at 7:14 AM

744 Cresting Oak Cir

744 Cresting Oak Cir · No Longer Available
Location

744 Cresting Oak Cir, Southchase, FL 32824
Windrose at Southmeadow

Amenities

dishwasher
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
Property Amenities
Beautiful town house, good location, very clean

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 744 Cresting Oak Cir have any available units?
744 Cresting Oak Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Southchase, FL.
Is 744 Cresting Oak Cir currently offering any rent specials?
744 Cresting Oak Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 744 Cresting Oak Cir pet-friendly?
No, 744 Cresting Oak Cir is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Southchase.
Does 744 Cresting Oak Cir offer parking?
No, 744 Cresting Oak Cir does not offer parking.
Does 744 Cresting Oak Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 744 Cresting Oak Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 744 Cresting Oak Cir have a pool?
No, 744 Cresting Oak Cir does not have a pool.
Does 744 Cresting Oak Cir have accessible units?
No, 744 Cresting Oak Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 744 Cresting Oak Cir have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 744 Cresting Oak Cir has units with dishwashers.
Does 744 Cresting Oak Cir have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 744 Cresting Oak Cir has units with air conditioning.
