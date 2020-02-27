All apartments in Southchase
Last updated February 27 2020 at 2:54 AM

712 CRESTING OAK CIRCLE

712 Cresting Oak Cir · No Longer Available
Location

712 Cresting Oak Cir, Southchase, FL 32824
Windrose at Southmeadow

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
microwave
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Move in MARCH!!! Very spacious 2 bed/2.5bath Townhome, Great location!!! Tile throughout 1st floor and carpet on 2nd floor. Washer and Dryer and lawn care included.

NOTE *** HOA REQUIRES APPLICATION PROCESS AND APPROVAL ***

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 712 CRESTING OAK CIRCLE have any available units?
712 CRESTING OAK CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Southchase, FL.
What amenities does 712 CRESTING OAK CIRCLE have?
Some of 712 CRESTING OAK CIRCLE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 712 CRESTING OAK CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
712 CRESTING OAK CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 712 CRESTING OAK CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 712 CRESTING OAK CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Southchase.
Does 712 CRESTING OAK CIRCLE offer parking?
Yes, 712 CRESTING OAK CIRCLE offers parking.
Does 712 CRESTING OAK CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 712 CRESTING OAK CIRCLE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 712 CRESTING OAK CIRCLE have a pool?
No, 712 CRESTING OAK CIRCLE does not have a pool.
Does 712 CRESTING OAK CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 712 CRESTING OAK CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 712 CRESTING OAK CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 712 CRESTING OAK CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.
Does 712 CRESTING OAK CIRCLE have units with air conditioning?
No, 712 CRESTING OAK CIRCLE does not have units with air conditioning.

