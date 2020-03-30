All apartments in Southchase
Find more places like 1727 NESTLEWOOD TRAIL.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Southchase, FL
/
1727 NESTLEWOOD TRAIL
Last updated March 30 2020 at 1:27 AM

1727 NESTLEWOOD TRAIL

1727 Nestlewood Trail · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Southchase
See all
3 Bedroom Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all
Accessible Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1727 Nestlewood Trail, Southchase, FL 32837
Falcon Trace

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
You will love making this beautiful house your new home! The front exterior boasts a two-car garage, a covered entrance, and charming curb appeal, while the backyard is complete with a screened-in patio area for your outdoor enjoyment. The interior is lined with wood style and tile flooring, each room offers lots of space for making long-lasting memories, and the bedrooms are lit with ample amounts of natural lighting. Additionally, the kitchen is equipped with stainless steel appliances and beautiful light cabinetry. Make this your home and apply today!

Live in a tech-friendly home. Smart Home is a monthly service that helps you manage access to your home and save on your energy bill. With our Smart Home features, you can remotely lock and unlock your front door, control your thermostat, and receive notifications about your home - all through the convenience of your mobile device or computer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1727 NESTLEWOOD TRAIL have any available units?
1727 NESTLEWOOD TRAIL doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Southchase, FL.
What amenities does 1727 NESTLEWOOD TRAIL have?
Some of 1727 NESTLEWOOD TRAIL's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1727 NESTLEWOOD TRAIL currently offering any rent specials?
1727 NESTLEWOOD TRAIL is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1727 NESTLEWOOD TRAIL pet-friendly?
No, 1727 NESTLEWOOD TRAIL is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Southchase.
Does 1727 NESTLEWOOD TRAIL offer parking?
Yes, 1727 NESTLEWOOD TRAIL offers parking.
Does 1727 NESTLEWOOD TRAIL have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1727 NESTLEWOOD TRAIL does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1727 NESTLEWOOD TRAIL have a pool?
No, 1727 NESTLEWOOD TRAIL does not have a pool.
Does 1727 NESTLEWOOD TRAIL have accessible units?
No, 1727 NESTLEWOOD TRAIL does not have accessible units.
Does 1727 NESTLEWOOD TRAIL have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1727 NESTLEWOOD TRAIL has units with dishwashers.
Does 1727 NESTLEWOOD TRAIL have units with air conditioning?
No, 1727 NESTLEWOOD TRAIL does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Southchase 3 Bedroom ApartmentsSouthchase Accessible Apartments
Southchase Apartments with BalconiesSouthchase Apartments with Garages
Southchase Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLKissimmee, FLLakeland, FLPalm Bay, FLAltamonte Springs, FL
Sanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FL
Winter Garden, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLWinter Haven, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Institute of TechnologyFlorida Southern College
Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusPolk State College
Rollins College