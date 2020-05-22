All apartments in Southchase
Find more places like 1715 ACKER STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Southchase, FL
/
1715 ACKER STREET
Last updated May 22 2020 at 6:54 AM

1715 ACKER STREET

1715 Acker Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Southchase
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

1715 Acker Street, Southchase, FL 32837

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
pool
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Great pool home, tile throughout, excellent neighborhood.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1715 ACKER STREET have any available units?
1715 ACKER STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Southchase, FL.
What amenities does 1715 ACKER STREET have?
Some of 1715 ACKER STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1715 ACKER STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1715 ACKER STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1715 ACKER STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1715 ACKER STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Southchase.
Does 1715 ACKER STREET offer parking?
Yes, 1715 ACKER STREET offers parking.
Does 1715 ACKER STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1715 ACKER STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1715 ACKER STREET have a pool?
Yes, 1715 ACKER STREET has a pool.
Does 1715 ACKER STREET have accessible units?
No, 1715 ACKER STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1715 ACKER STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1715 ACKER STREET has units with dishwashers.
Does 1715 ACKER STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 1715 ACKER STREET does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Southchase 3 BedroomsSouthchase Apartments with Garage
Southchase Apartments with ParkingSouthchase Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Southchase Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FL
Port Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLPlant City, FL
Forest City, FLFairview Shores, FLPine Hills, FLWedgefield, FLCombee Settlement, FLTavares, FLWilliamsburg, FLEdgewater, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Institute of TechnologyFlorida Southern College
Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusRollins College
Seminole State College of Florida