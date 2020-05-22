Rent Calculator
Southchase, FL
1715 ACKER STREET
Last updated May 22 2020 at 6:54 AM
1715 ACKER STREET
1715 Acker Street
No Longer Available
Location
1715 Acker Street, Southchase, FL 32837
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
pool
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Great pool home, tile throughout, excellent neighborhood.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1715 ACKER STREET have any available units?
1715 ACKER STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Southchase, FL
.
What amenities does 1715 ACKER STREET have?
Some of 1715 ACKER STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1715 ACKER STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1715 ACKER STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1715 ACKER STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1715 ACKER STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Southchase
.
Does 1715 ACKER STREET offer parking?
Yes, 1715 ACKER STREET offers parking.
Does 1715 ACKER STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1715 ACKER STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1715 ACKER STREET have a pool?
Yes, 1715 ACKER STREET has a pool.
Does 1715 ACKER STREET have accessible units?
No, 1715 ACKER STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1715 ACKER STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1715 ACKER STREET has units with dishwashers.
Does 1715 ACKER STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 1715 ACKER STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
