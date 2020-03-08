All apartments in Southchase
1462 FLEDGLING COURT

1462 Fledgling Court
Location

1462 Fledgling Court, Southchase, FL 32837
Falcon Trace

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This home has just what you've been searching for! Vinyl plank and tile floors are found throughout. The kitchen features granite counters, stainless steel appliances and chic, light cabinets. You'll love spending time in the bedrooms with nice windows, base molding and plenty of space to relax. The backyard has a screened patio, great for entertaining friends and family. Don't wait, apply online today!

Live in a tech-friendly home. Smart Home is a monthly service that helps you manage access to your home and save on your energy bill. With our Smart Home features, you can remotely lock and unlock your front door, control your thermostat, and receive notifications about your home - all through the convenience of your mobile device or computer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1462 FLEDGLING COURT have any available units?
1462 FLEDGLING COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Southchase, FL.
What amenities does 1462 FLEDGLING COURT have?
Some of 1462 FLEDGLING COURT's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1462 FLEDGLING COURT currently offering any rent specials?
1462 FLEDGLING COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1462 FLEDGLING COURT pet-friendly?
No, 1462 FLEDGLING COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Southchase.
Does 1462 FLEDGLING COURT offer parking?
Yes, 1462 FLEDGLING COURT offers parking.
Does 1462 FLEDGLING COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1462 FLEDGLING COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1462 FLEDGLING COURT have a pool?
No, 1462 FLEDGLING COURT does not have a pool.
Does 1462 FLEDGLING COURT have accessible units?
No, 1462 FLEDGLING COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 1462 FLEDGLING COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1462 FLEDGLING COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 1462 FLEDGLING COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 1462 FLEDGLING COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
