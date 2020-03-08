1462 FLEDGLING COURT

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel microwave

This home has just what you've been searching for! Vinyl plank and tile floors are found throughout. The kitchen features granite counters, stainless steel appliances and chic, light cabinets. You'll love spending time in the bedrooms with nice windows, base molding and plenty of space to relax. The backyard has a screened patio, great for entertaining friends and family. Don't wait, apply online today!



Live in a tech-friendly home. Smart Home is a monthly service that helps you manage access to your home and save on your energy bill. With our Smart Home features, you can remotely lock and unlock your front door, control your thermostat, and receive notifications about your home - all through the convenience of your mobile device or computer.