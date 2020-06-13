All apartments in Southchase
13655 Hawkeye Dr
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:27 PM

13655 Hawkeye Dr

13655 Hawkeye Drive · No Longer Available
Location

13655 Hawkeye Drive, Southchase, FL 32837
Falcon Trace

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
pool
microwave
5 beds 3.5 bath pool house - Property Id: 196070

This house is located within 20-minute-driving distance to Orlando International Airport, Disney World theme parks, Disney Downtown, Sea World, Universal Studio and Adventure Island theme park. It is within about one-hour driving along highway 528 east to Cocoa Beach and Kennedy Space Center and Atlantic Ocean; to Tampa city and Clear Water via I-4 west bound to enjoy one of the best beaches in USA.
This sweet home is in Orlando Hunter Creek area, where is reviewed as one of best residence communities over whole America. It is well known for its scenic beauty, like plenty of lakes and woods, flowers and birds, with its safety and convenience, with all kinds of outlets, shopping malls, local stores. Besides the pleasant sightseeing, you can enjoy the natural beauty, the leisure and pleasure of life.
Seeing is believing, no more doubt, no more hesitation, pack up and ready to go. New home is waiting for you.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/196070
Property Id 196070

(RLNE5640913)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13655 Hawkeye Dr have any available units?
13655 Hawkeye Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Southchase, FL.
What amenities does 13655 Hawkeye Dr have?
Some of 13655 Hawkeye Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13655 Hawkeye Dr currently offering any rent specials?
13655 Hawkeye Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13655 Hawkeye Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 13655 Hawkeye Dr is pet friendly.
Does 13655 Hawkeye Dr offer parking?
No, 13655 Hawkeye Dr does not offer parking.
Does 13655 Hawkeye Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13655 Hawkeye Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13655 Hawkeye Dr have a pool?
Yes, 13655 Hawkeye Dr has a pool.
Does 13655 Hawkeye Dr have accessible units?
No, 13655 Hawkeye Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 13655 Hawkeye Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13655 Hawkeye Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 13655 Hawkeye Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 13655 Hawkeye Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
