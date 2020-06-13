13655 Hawkeye Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly pool

5 beds 3.5 bath pool house - Property Id: 196070



This house is located within 20-minute-driving distance to Orlando International Airport, Disney World theme parks, Disney Downtown, Sea World, Universal Studio and Adventure Island theme park. It is within about one-hour driving along highway 528 east to Cocoa Beach and Kennedy Space Center and Atlantic Ocean; to Tampa city and Clear Water via I-4 west bound to enjoy one of the best beaches in USA.

This sweet home is in Orlando Hunter Creek area, where is reviewed as one of best residence communities over whole America. It is well known for its scenic beauty, like plenty of lakes and woods, flowers and birds, with its safety and convenience, with all kinds of outlets, shopping malls, local stores. Besides the pleasant sightseeing, you can enjoy the natural beauty, the leisure and pleasure of life.

Seeing is believing, no more doubt, no more hesitation, pack up and ready to go. New home is waiting for you.

