Southchase, FL
13552 Eyas Road
Last updated April 17 2019 at 10:14 AM

13552 Eyas Road

13552 Eyas Road · No Longer Available
Location

13552 Eyas Road, Southchase, FL 32837
13552 Eyas Road Available 06/01/19 Listing Agent - Betsy Breton - Mobile (407) 580-5350 - BetsyBretonRealtor@gmail.com -

(RLNE4813171)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13552 Eyas Road have any available units?
13552 Eyas Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Southchase, FL.
Is 13552 Eyas Road currently offering any rent specials?
13552 Eyas Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13552 Eyas Road pet-friendly?
No, 13552 Eyas Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Southchase.
Does 13552 Eyas Road offer parking?
No, 13552 Eyas Road does not offer parking.
Does 13552 Eyas Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13552 Eyas Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13552 Eyas Road have a pool?
No, 13552 Eyas Road does not have a pool.
Does 13552 Eyas Road have accessible units?
No, 13552 Eyas Road does not have accessible units.
Does 13552 Eyas Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 13552 Eyas Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13552 Eyas Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 13552 Eyas Road does not have units with air conditioning.
