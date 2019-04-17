Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Southchase
Find more places like 13552 Eyas Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Southchase, FL
/
13552 Eyas Road
Last updated April 17 2019 at 10:14 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
13552 Eyas Road
13552 Eyas Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Southchase
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Location
13552 Eyas Road, Southchase, FL 32837
Falcon Trace
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
13552 Eyas Road Available 06/01/19 Listing Agent - Betsy Breton - Mobile (407) 580-5350 - BetsyBretonRealtor@gmail.com -
(RLNE4813171)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 13552 Eyas Road have any available units?
13552 Eyas Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Southchase, FL
.
Is 13552 Eyas Road currently offering any rent specials?
13552 Eyas Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13552 Eyas Road pet-friendly?
No, 13552 Eyas Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Southchase
.
Does 13552 Eyas Road offer parking?
No, 13552 Eyas Road does not offer parking.
Does 13552 Eyas Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13552 Eyas Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13552 Eyas Road have a pool?
No, 13552 Eyas Road does not have a pool.
Does 13552 Eyas Road have accessible units?
No, 13552 Eyas Road does not have accessible units.
Does 13552 Eyas Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 13552 Eyas Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13552 Eyas Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 13552 Eyas Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How to Find a Sublet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Similar Pages
Southchase 3 Bedrooms
Southchase Apartments with Garage
Southchase Apartments with Parking
Southchase Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Southchase Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Orlando, FL
Melbourne, FL
Lakeland, FL
Kissimmee, FL
Palm Bay, FL
Altamonte Springs, FL
Sanford, FL
Winter Park, FL
Alafaya, FL
Port Orange, FL
Winter Garden, FL
Clermont, FL
Ocoee, FL
Oviedo, FL
Casselberry, FL
Winter Springs, FL
Maitland, FL
Plant City, FL
Forest City, FL
Fairview Shores, FL
Pine Hills, FL
Wedgefield, FL
Combee Settlement, FL
Tavares, FL
Williamsburg, FL
Edgewater, FL
Apartments Near Colleges
Florida Institute of Technology
Florida Southern College
Orange Technical College-Orlando Campus
Rollins College
Seminole State College of Florida