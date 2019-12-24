12230 Holly Jane Court, Southchase, FL 32824 Southchase
Amenities
in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Location, location, completed renovated house, new paint, new roof, new granite countertops, new wood cabinets, ready to move in. Close to all attractions and shopping centers, big backyard to relax and enjoy with your family.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 12230 HOLLY JANE COURT have any available units?
12230 HOLLY JANE COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Southchase, FL.
What amenities does 12230 HOLLY JANE COURT have?
Some of 12230 HOLLY JANE COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12230 HOLLY JANE COURT currently offering any rent specials?
12230 HOLLY JANE COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.