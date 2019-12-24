12230 HOLLY JANE COURT

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Location, location, completed renovated house, new paint, new roof, new granite countertops, new wood cabinets, ready to move in. Close to all attractions and shopping centers, big backyard to relax and enjoy with your family.