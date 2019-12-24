All apartments in Southchase
Find more places like 12230 HOLLY JANE COURT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Southchase, FL
/
12230 HOLLY JANE COURT
Last updated December 24 2019 at 3:05 PM

12230 HOLLY JANE COURT

12230 Holly Jane Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Southchase
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

12230 Holly Jane Court, Southchase, FL 32824
Southchase

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Location, location, completed renovated house, new paint, new roof, new granite countertops, new wood cabinets, ready to move in. Close to all attractions and shopping centers, big backyard to relax and enjoy with your family.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12230 HOLLY JANE COURT have any available units?
12230 HOLLY JANE COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Southchase, FL.
What amenities does 12230 HOLLY JANE COURT have?
Some of 12230 HOLLY JANE COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12230 HOLLY JANE COURT currently offering any rent specials?
12230 HOLLY JANE COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12230 HOLLY JANE COURT pet-friendly?
No, 12230 HOLLY JANE COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Southchase.
Does 12230 HOLLY JANE COURT offer parking?
Yes, 12230 HOLLY JANE COURT offers parking.
Does 12230 HOLLY JANE COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12230 HOLLY JANE COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12230 HOLLY JANE COURT have a pool?
No, 12230 HOLLY JANE COURT does not have a pool.
Does 12230 HOLLY JANE COURT have accessible units?
No, 12230 HOLLY JANE COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 12230 HOLLY JANE COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12230 HOLLY JANE COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 12230 HOLLY JANE COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 12230 HOLLY JANE COURT does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Best Cities for Families 2019
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Southchase 3 BedroomsSouthchase Apartments with Garage
Southchase Apartments with ParkingSouthchase Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Southchase Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FL
Port Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLPlant City, FL
Forest City, FLFairview Shores, FLPine Hills, FLWedgefield, FLCombee Settlement, FLTavares, FLWilliamsburg, FLEdgewater, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Institute of TechnologyFlorida Southern College
Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusRollins College
Seminole State College of Florida