Fantastic water view! Beautiful 3 bedrooms 2 bathrooms pool home for rent. Fresh painting, high ceiling, very quiet and close to everywhere. MINUTES TO ATTRACTIONS, AIRPORT, MALL & MAJOR ROADWAYS. Move-in ready.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 11631 GOODWYCK DRIVE have any available units?
11631 GOODWYCK DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Southchase, FL.
What amenities does 11631 GOODWYCK DRIVE have?
Some of 11631 GOODWYCK DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11631 GOODWYCK DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
11631 GOODWYCK DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.