Last updated October 17 2019 at 3:06 PM

11631 GOODWYCK DRIVE

11631 Goodwyck Drive · No Longer Available
Location

11631 Goodwyck Drive, Southchase, FL 32837

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pool
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
Fantastic water view! Beautiful 3 bedrooms 2 bathrooms pool home for rent. Fresh painting, high ceiling, very quiet and close to everywhere. MINUTES TO ATTRACTIONS, AIRPORT, MALL & MAJOR ROADWAYS.
Move-in ready.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11631 GOODWYCK DRIVE have any available units?
11631 GOODWYCK DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Southchase, FL.
What amenities does 11631 GOODWYCK DRIVE have?
Some of 11631 GOODWYCK DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11631 GOODWYCK DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
11631 GOODWYCK DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11631 GOODWYCK DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 11631 GOODWYCK DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Southchase.
Does 11631 GOODWYCK DRIVE offer parking?
No, 11631 GOODWYCK DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 11631 GOODWYCK DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11631 GOODWYCK DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11631 GOODWYCK DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 11631 GOODWYCK DRIVE has a pool.
Does 11631 GOODWYCK DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 11631 GOODWYCK DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 11631 GOODWYCK DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11631 GOODWYCK DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 11631 GOODWYCK DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 11631 GOODWYCK DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
