Last updated April 27 2020 at 9:31 PM

747 Hobart Road

747 Hobart Road · (941) 444-6185 ext. 102
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

747 Hobart Road, South Venice, FL 34293
South Venice

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 747 Hobart Road · Avail. now

$1,395

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 962 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
Annual Rental: 2 bedroom, 2 bath 2 car garage in South Venice - Now available for an annual rental: Well maintained 2-bedroom, 2 bath home with a 2 car garage. This home features a split floor plan and new flooring throughout. Large screened lanai is perfect for your morning coffee or entertaining at night.

Centrally located in South Venice, near the major shopping hub including Wal-Mart, Target, Publix, Taylor Ranch Elementary, the Rookery, various restaurants and nice shops. Just minutes to Manasota Key Beaches or Venice Island and its world famous beaches and historic downtown. Small dog (under 25 lbs permitted)

Lawn service provided. Tenant responsible for Utilities.

Provided by Compass Property Management - Your direction to Annual and Seasonal Living! For further information and availability please visit www.compasspm.net.

Disclaimer: information, regardless of source, is not guaranteed and should be verified.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3970048)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 747 Hobart Road have any available units?
747 Hobart Road has a unit available for $1,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 747 Hobart Road currently offering any rent specials?
747 Hobart Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 747 Hobart Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 747 Hobart Road is pet friendly.
Does 747 Hobart Road offer parking?
Yes, 747 Hobart Road does offer parking.
Does 747 Hobart Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 747 Hobart Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 747 Hobart Road have a pool?
No, 747 Hobart Road does not have a pool.
Does 747 Hobart Road have accessible units?
No, 747 Hobart Road does not have accessible units.
Does 747 Hobart Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 747 Hobart Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 747 Hobart Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 747 Hobart Road does not have units with air conditioning.
