747 Hobart Road

Annual Rental: 2 bedroom, 2 bath 2 car garage in South Venice - Now available for an annual rental: Well maintained 2-bedroom, 2 bath home with a 2 car garage. This home features a split floor plan and new flooring throughout. Large screened lanai is perfect for your morning coffee or entertaining at night.



Centrally located in South Venice, near the major shopping hub including Wal-Mart, Target, Publix, Taylor Ranch Elementary, the Rookery, various restaurants and nice shops. Just minutes to Manasota Key Beaches or Venice Island and its world famous beaches and historic downtown. Small dog (under 25 lbs permitted)



Lawn service provided. Tenant responsible for Utilities.



No Cats Allowed



