South Venice, FL
4167 Pompano Road
Last updated July 5 2020 at 8:43 PM

4167 Pompano Road

4167 Pompano Road · (813) 291-3349
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4167 Pompano Road, South Venice, FL 34293
South Venice

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,795

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1635 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
Come see this corner lot home with lot of updates!! This charming home features 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, formal dining room, great room, laundry room and sun room. The kitchen boasts plenty of cabinets . The back yard is private with a private deck to entertain your guests and a large shed to keep your lawn and beach equipment. Shopping, dining, medical, 41, the famous Legacy bike trail and the charming island of Venice are all near!

We care about your health and safety as well as the community during the COVID-19 crisis. Even when using a self-showing option, please comply with all local directives and orders aimed at reducing exposure. When touring any home, please take necessary precautions with frequently touched surfaces and objects (for example, counters, light switches, doorknobs and cabinet handles) to help reduce the potential spread of covid-19, per measures recommended at www.cdc.gov

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4167 Pompano Road have any available units?
4167 Pompano Road has a unit available for $1,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4167 Pompano Road have?
Some of 4167 Pompano Road's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4167 Pompano Road currently offering any rent specials?
4167 Pompano Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4167 Pompano Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 4167 Pompano Road is pet friendly.
Does 4167 Pompano Road offer parking?
No, 4167 Pompano Road does not offer parking.
Does 4167 Pompano Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4167 Pompano Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4167 Pompano Road have a pool?
No, 4167 Pompano Road does not have a pool.
Does 4167 Pompano Road have accessible units?
No, 4167 Pompano Road does not have accessible units.
Does 4167 Pompano Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 4167 Pompano Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4167 Pompano Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 4167 Pompano Road does not have units with air conditioning.
