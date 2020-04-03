290 DRAGON ROAD

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly garage stainless steel media room microwave

Unit Amenities granite counters microwave range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage media room

**NOT AVAILABLE UNTIL MAY 2020 FOR SHORT TERM LEASE ONLY. NO ANNUAL LEASES** Enjoy your summer in SW Florida in this cozy turnkey, pet-friendly beach cottage just a short 10 minute walk to the Legacy Trail and Intracoastal Waterway. This home offers 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, granite countertops, gas cooktop, and stainless steel appliances in the kitchen. Enjoy your morning coffee or evening cocktail outside in your privately screened-in lanai with serene landscaped surroundings. Close to beaches, parks, shopping, restaurants, theater, museums, and transportation. Exclusive access to Intracoastal ferry to private Gulf beach! This property won't last long!