290 DRAGON ROAD

Amenities
**NOT AVAILABLE UNTIL MAY 2020 FOR SHORT TERM LEASE ONLY. NO ANNUAL LEASES** Enjoy your summer in SW Florida in this cozy turnkey, pet-friendly beach cottage just a short 10 minute walk to the Legacy Trail and Intracoastal Waterway. This home offers 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, granite countertops, gas cooktop, and stainless steel appliances in the kitchen. Enjoy your morning coffee or evening cocktail outside in your privately screened-in lanai with serene landscaped surroundings. Close to beaches, parks, shopping, restaurants, theater, museums, and transportation. Exclusive access to Intracoastal ferry to private Gulf beach! This property won't last long!