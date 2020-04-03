All apartments in South Venice
290 DRAGON ROAD

290 Dragon Road · (941) 538-7649
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

290 Dragon Road, South Venice, FL 34293
South Venice

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 854 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
media room
microwave
Unit Amenities
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
media room
**NOT AVAILABLE UNTIL MAY 2020 FOR SHORT TERM LEASE ONLY. NO ANNUAL LEASES** Enjoy your summer in SW Florida in this cozy turnkey, pet-friendly beach cottage just a short 10 minute walk to the Legacy Trail and Intracoastal Waterway. This home offers 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, granite countertops, gas cooktop, and stainless steel appliances in the kitchen. Enjoy your morning coffee or evening cocktail outside in your privately screened-in lanai with serene landscaped surroundings. Close to beaches, parks, shopping, restaurants, theater, museums, and transportation. Exclusive access to Intracoastal ferry to private Gulf beach! This property won't last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 150
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 290 DRAGON ROAD have any available units?
290 DRAGON ROAD has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 290 DRAGON ROAD have?
Some of 290 DRAGON ROAD's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 290 DRAGON ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
290 DRAGON ROAD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 290 DRAGON ROAD pet-friendly?
Yes, 290 DRAGON ROAD is pet friendly.
Does 290 DRAGON ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 290 DRAGON ROAD does offer parking.
Does 290 DRAGON ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 290 DRAGON ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 290 DRAGON ROAD have a pool?
No, 290 DRAGON ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 290 DRAGON ROAD have accessible units?
No, 290 DRAGON ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 290 DRAGON ROAD have units with dishwashers?
No, 290 DRAGON ROAD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 290 DRAGON ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 290 DRAGON ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
