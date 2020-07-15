20936 Fetterbush Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly bocce court clubhouse gym parking pool garage internet access

2021 Season Available Jan, Feb, March $3,800/month - 2021 Season Available Jan, Feb, March



This nicely decorated Villa is located in the desirable community of the Preserve at the West Villages as a Gated Community including Amenities such as community pool, fitness room, pickle ball courts, bocce ball and community room for additional activities.



The home provides all the comforts of Florida living with its designer touches and an attention to detail. The kitchen is appointed with stainless-steel appliances, granite counter tops and a breakfast island for casual dining or entertaining. Just off the eating area you can open the double-doors to the Den for a comfortable seating area or for extended company. The Master bedroom is spacious with One walk-in closet and adjoining private master bath with glass enclosed walk-in shower and dual basin sinks. The Second bedroom is nicely situated with main bathroom outfitted with combination tub and shower. This home offers an attached two car garage and sliders leading from the living room to the screened-in patio overlooking the community lake.



Provided by Compass Property Management - Your direction to Annual and Seasonal Living! For further information and availability please visit www.compasspm.net.



~Included in rent: Wi-Fi, Water, Sewer, Electric, Garbage, Cable TV,

~Community: Heated Pool, Club Room, Gated Community

~Pets: 1 small dog (under 20 lbs)

~Paid in full under 90 days, $500 security deposit, $200 clean, HOA Application may apply, plus 12% tax.



Disclaimer: information, regardless of source, is not guaranteed and should be verified.



No Cats Allowed



