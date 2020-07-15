All apartments in South Venice
20936 Fetterbush Place
20936 Fetterbush Place

20936 Fetterbush Pl · (941) 444-6185 ext. 102
Location

20936 Fetterbush Pl, South Venice, FL 34293
South Venice

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 20936 Fetterbush Place - 20936 Fetterbush Place · Avail. now

$3,800

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1526 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
bocce court
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
internet access
2021 Season Available Jan, Feb, March $3,800/month - 2021 Season Available Jan, Feb, March

This nicely decorated Villa is located in the desirable community of the Preserve at the West Villages as a Gated Community including Amenities such as community pool, fitness room, pickle ball courts, bocce ball and community room for additional activities.

The home provides all the comforts of Florida living with its designer touches and an attention to detail. The kitchen is appointed with stainless-steel appliances, granite counter tops and a breakfast island for casual dining or entertaining. Just off the eating area you can open the double-doors to the Den for a comfortable seating area or for extended company. The Master bedroom is spacious with One walk-in closet and adjoining private master bath with glass enclosed walk-in shower and dual basin sinks. The Second bedroom is nicely situated with main bathroom outfitted with combination tub and shower. This home offers an attached two car garage and sliders leading from the living room to the screened-in patio overlooking the community lake.

Provided by Compass Property Management - Your direction to Annual and Seasonal Living! For further information and availability please visit www.compasspm.net.

~Included in rent: Wi-Fi, Water, Sewer, Electric, Garbage, Cable TV,
~Community: Heated Pool, Club Room, Gated Community
~Pets: 1 small dog (under 20 lbs)
~Paid in full under 90 days, $500 security deposit, $200 clean, HOA Application may apply, plus 12% tax.

Disclaimer: information, regardless of source, is not guaranteed and should be verified.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5616993)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20936 Fetterbush Place have any available units?
20936 Fetterbush Place has a unit available for $3,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 20936 Fetterbush Place have?
Some of 20936 Fetterbush Place's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20936 Fetterbush Place currently offering any rent specials?
20936 Fetterbush Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20936 Fetterbush Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 20936 Fetterbush Place is pet friendly.
Does 20936 Fetterbush Place offer parking?
Yes, 20936 Fetterbush Place offers parking.
Does 20936 Fetterbush Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20936 Fetterbush Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20936 Fetterbush Place have a pool?
Yes, 20936 Fetterbush Place has a pool.
Does 20936 Fetterbush Place have accessible units?
No, 20936 Fetterbush Place does not have accessible units.
Does 20936 Fetterbush Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 20936 Fetterbush Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 20936 Fetterbush Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 20936 Fetterbush Place does not have units with air conditioning.
