All apartments in South Pasadena
Find more places like 7400 Sun Island Drive South #703 - 1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
South Pasadena, FL
/
7400 Sun Island Drive South #703 - 1
Last updated April 15 2019 at 10:29 PM

7400 Sun Island Drive South #703 - 1

7400 Sun Island Dr S # 703 · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
South Pasadena
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

7400 Sun Island Dr S # 703, South Pasadena, FL 33707

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
parking
gym
pool
elevator
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
tennis court
Furnished really nice Condo with balcony, in a controlled access area. walking distance to beaches, restaurants and entertainment. this is for annual lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7400 Sun Island Drive South #703 - 1 have any available units?
7400 Sun Island Drive South #703 - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in South Pasadena, FL.
What amenities does 7400 Sun Island Drive South #703 - 1 have?
Some of 7400 Sun Island Drive South #703 - 1's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7400 Sun Island Drive South #703 - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
7400 Sun Island Drive South #703 - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7400 Sun Island Drive South #703 - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 7400 Sun Island Drive South #703 - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in South Pasadena.
Does 7400 Sun Island Drive South #703 - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 7400 Sun Island Drive South #703 - 1 offers parking.
Does 7400 Sun Island Drive South #703 - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7400 Sun Island Drive South #703 - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7400 Sun Island Drive South #703 - 1 have a pool?
Yes, 7400 Sun Island Drive South #703 - 1 has a pool.
Does 7400 Sun Island Drive South #703 - 1 have accessible units?
No, 7400 Sun Island Drive South #703 - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 7400 Sun Island Drive South #703 - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 7400 Sun Island Drive South #703 - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7400 Sun Island Drive South #703 - 1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 7400 Sun Island Drive South #703 - 1 does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Waters Pointe
1885 Shore Dr S
South Pasadena, FL 33707
Bayside Villas
1824 Shore Dr S
South Pasadena, FL 33707

Similar Pages

South Pasadena 1 BedroomsSouth Pasadena 2 Bedrooms
South Pasadena Apartments with PoolSouth Pasadena Dog Friendly Apartments
South Pasadena Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLPebble Creek, FLThe Meadows, FLPort Richey, FLOldsmar, FLElfers, FLCitrus Park, FL
Lake Magdalene, FLMemphis, FLApollo Beach, FLGibsonton, FLSouth Venice, FLNew Port Richey East, FLSouthgate, FLBardmoor, FLPalmetto, FLBloomingdale, FLIndian Rocks Beach, FLRidge Wood Heights, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg