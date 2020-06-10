Rent Calculator
All apartments in South Pasadena
Find more places like 7400 Sun Island Drive South #703 - 1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
South Pasadena, FL
/
7400 Sun Island Drive South #703 - 1
Last updated April 15 2019 at 10:29 PM
1 of 37
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
7400 Sun Island Drive South #703 - 1
7400 Sun Island Dr S # 703
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
7400 Sun Island Dr S # 703, South Pasadena, FL 33707
Amenities
on-site laundry
patio / balcony
parking
gym
pool
elevator
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
tennis court
Furnished really nice Condo with balcony, in a controlled access area. walking distance to beaches, restaurants and entertainment. this is for annual lease.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details:
Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7400 Sun Island Drive South #703 - 1 have any available units?
7400 Sun Island Drive South #703 - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
South Pasadena, FL
.
What amenities does 7400 Sun Island Drive South #703 - 1 have?
Some of 7400 Sun Island Drive South #703 - 1's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 7400 Sun Island Drive South #703 - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
7400 Sun Island Drive South #703 - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7400 Sun Island Drive South #703 - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 7400 Sun Island Drive South #703 - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in South Pasadena
.
Does 7400 Sun Island Drive South #703 - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 7400 Sun Island Drive South #703 - 1 offers parking.
Does 7400 Sun Island Drive South #703 - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7400 Sun Island Drive South #703 - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7400 Sun Island Drive South #703 - 1 have a pool?
Yes, 7400 Sun Island Drive South #703 - 1 has a pool.
Does 7400 Sun Island Drive South #703 - 1 have accessible units?
No, 7400 Sun Island Drive South #703 - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 7400 Sun Island Drive South #703 - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 7400 Sun Island Drive South #703 - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7400 Sun Island Drive South #703 - 1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 7400 Sun Island Drive South #703 - 1 does not have units with air conditioning.
