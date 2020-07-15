All apartments in South Pasadena
Last updated September 4 2019 at 7:05 AM

7085 SUNSET DRIVE S

7085 Sunset Drive South · No Longer Available
Location

7085 Sunset Drive South, South Pasadena, FL 33707
Pasadena on The Gulf

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
microwave
range
THIS TOWNHOME OFFERS BEAUTIFUL WATERVIEWS THAT YOU CAN ENJOY FROM YOUR BALCONY*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7085 SUNSET DRIVE S have any available units?
7085 SUNSET DRIVE S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in South Pasadena, FL.
What amenities does 7085 SUNSET DRIVE S have?
Some of 7085 SUNSET DRIVE S's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7085 SUNSET DRIVE S currently offering any rent specials?
7085 SUNSET DRIVE S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7085 SUNSET DRIVE S pet-friendly?
No, 7085 SUNSET DRIVE S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in South Pasadena.
Does 7085 SUNSET DRIVE S offer parking?
Yes, 7085 SUNSET DRIVE S offers parking.
Does 7085 SUNSET DRIVE S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7085 SUNSET DRIVE S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7085 SUNSET DRIVE S have a pool?
No, 7085 SUNSET DRIVE S does not have a pool.
Does 7085 SUNSET DRIVE S have accessible units?
No, 7085 SUNSET DRIVE S does not have accessible units.
Does 7085 SUNSET DRIVE S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7085 SUNSET DRIVE S has units with dishwashers.
Does 7085 SUNSET DRIVE S have units with air conditioning?
No, 7085 SUNSET DRIVE S does not have units with air conditioning.
