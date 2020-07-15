Rent Calculator
7085 SUNSET DRIVE S
7085 SUNSET DRIVE S
7085 Sunset Drive South
South Pasadena
Apartments with Balconies
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Washer-Dryers
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location
7085 Sunset Drive South, South Pasadena, FL 33707
Pasadena on The Gulf
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
THIS TOWNHOME OFFERS BEAUTIFUL WATERVIEWS THAT YOU CAN ENJOY FROM YOUR BALCONY*
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7085 SUNSET DRIVE S have any available units?
7085 SUNSET DRIVE S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
South Pasadena, FL
.
What amenities does 7085 SUNSET DRIVE S have?
Some of 7085 SUNSET DRIVE S's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 7085 SUNSET DRIVE S currently offering any rent specials?
7085 SUNSET DRIVE S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7085 SUNSET DRIVE S pet-friendly?
No, 7085 SUNSET DRIVE S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in South Pasadena
.
Does 7085 SUNSET DRIVE S offer parking?
Yes, 7085 SUNSET DRIVE S offers parking.
Does 7085 SUNSET DRIVE S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7085 SUNSET DRIVE S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7085 SUNSET DRIVE S have a pool?
No, 7085 SUNSET DRIVE S does not have a pool.
Does 7085 SUNSET DRIVE S have accessible units?
No, 7085 SUNSET DRIVE S does not have accessible units.
Does 7085 SUNSET DRIVE S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7085 SUNSET DRIVE S has units with dishwashers.
Does 7085 SUNSET DRIVE S have units with air conditioning?
No, 7085 SUNSET DRIVE S does not have units with air conditioning.
