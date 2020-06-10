All apartments in South Pasadena
6810 Park St S

6810 Park Street South · No Longer Available
Location

6810 Park Street South, South Pasadena, FL 33707
Pasadena on The Gulf

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
pool
courtyard
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/fdd8b1d015 ---- Available for move in October 19th (currently tenant occupied) Photos from a similar unit 12 mo minimum lease Schedule a showing at rentinstpete.com-find-a-rental One bedroom, one bath Courtyard with pool Tile flooring throughout - open concept floor plan Large bedroom with good closet space Assigned parking space On-site coin laundry Water/sewer/trash and pest control included Dogs (under 45 lbs) or cats OK (limit 2 pets) with pet app fee of $50, minimum $300 additional deposit for dog and $200 for cat, $25/mo per dog and $15/mo per cat. Applicants with dogs are required to provide a photo, animal license, current shot records and have renter's insurance with pet liability. $50 non-refundable application fee for each adult covers credit and background check $100 administrative fee will be charged upon approval. The unit will not be reserved for applicant until administrative fee is received by management. Once paid, management will process tenant, create lease, send move in instructions, etc. Security deposit due upon approval; Full first month's rent (regardless of move in date) due prior to move in Basic approval requirements include a gross monthly income of three times the rent, a clean background, and fair to good credit All Dean & DeWitt properties are currently transitioning to no smoking properties. No smoking is permitted on premises

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
