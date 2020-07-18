Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly doorman gym parking pool garage

3610 South Ocean Boulevard Apt #402, South Palm Beach, FL 33480 - 2 BR 2 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Cristian Melo-Rozo Pa, Exit Realty Mizner, (561) 235-9742. Available from: 06/29/2020. No pets allowed. PALM BEACH 2 BEDROOM 2 BATH $4000 MONTHLY PROPERTY ID: RX-10589377 Completely renovated 2 bed, 2 bath condo with spacious, open main living area and split bedrooms in the highly sought after Dune Deck building. This home features floor-to-ceiling hurricane impact windows, a full balcony provides expansive beach views, porcelain tile throughout, coffered ceilings and a chef inspired kitchen with stainless steel appliances, marble countertops, white cabinetry. The home also has floor to ceiling marble in the bathrooms, custom closets and even self-cleaning Toto toilets. Dune Deck is a full amenity building which includes: pool with ocean views and new spacious lanai, deeded beach access, 24-hour doorman security, fitness center, and covered garage parking.Renovated, and an oceanfront view make this a must see condo! .. MOVE IN REQUIREMENTS: FIRST/LAST/SECURITY NO EVICTIONS PET RESTRICTIONS .. TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING CONTACT Cristian Melo-Rozo, Realtor® 561.235.9742 CristianMeloRozopa@gmail.com IG: TheRealEstate_Doctor The Melo/Campanale Team EXIT Realty Mizner [ Published 18-Jul-20 / ID 3605290 ]