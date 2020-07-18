All apartments in South Palm Beach
Location

3610 South Ocean Boulevard, South Palm Beach, FL 33480

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY reallyo

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
doorman
gym
parking
pool
garage
3610 South Ocean Boulevard Apt #402, South Palm Beach, FL 33480 - 2 BR 2 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Cristian Melo-Rozo Pa, Exit Realty Mizner, (561) 235-9742. Available from: 06/29/2020. No pets allowed. PALM BEACH 2 BEDROOM 2 BATH $4000 MONTHLY PROPERTY ID: RX-10589377 Completely renovated 2 bed, 2 bath condo with spacious, open main living area and split bedrooms in the highly sought after Dune Deck building. This home features floor-to-ceiling hurricane impact windows, a full balcony provides expansive beach views, porcelain tile throughout, coffered ceilings and a chef inspired kitchen with stainless steel appliances, marble countertops, white cabinetry. The home also has floor to ceiling marble in the bathrooms, custom closets and even self-cleaning Toto toilets. Dune Deck is a full amenity building which includes: pool with ocean views and new spacious lanai, deeded beach access, 24-hour doorman security, fitness center, and covered garage parking.Renovated, and an oceanfront view make this a must see condo! .. MOVE IN REQUIREMENTS: FIRST/LAST/SECURITY NO EVICTIONS PET RESTRICTIONS .. TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING CONTACT Cristian Melo-Rozo, Realtor® 561.235.9742 CristianMeloRozopa@gmail.com IG: TheRealEstate_Doctor The Melo/Campanale Team EXIT Realty Mizner [ Published 18-Jul-20 / ID 3605290 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3610 South Ocean Boulevard have any available units?
3610 South Ocean Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in South Palm Beach, FL.
What amenities does 3610 South Ocean Boulevard have?
Some of 3610 South Ocean Boulevard's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3610 South Ocean Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
3610 South Ocean Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3610 South Ocean Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 3610 South Ocean Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 3610 South Ocean Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 3610 South Ocean Boulevard offers parking.
Does 3610 South Ocean Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3610 South Ocean Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3610 South Ocean Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 3610 South Ocean Boulevard has a pool.
Does 3610 South Ocean Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 3610 South Ocean Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 3610 South Ocean Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 3610 South Ocean Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3610 South Ocean Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 3610 South Ocean Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.
