3546 S Ocean Boulevard

Amenities
Spectacular Ocean views! Come Enjoy the Beach Life in this turnkey Resort like oceanfront condo paradise, includes 24/7 front desk, gym, heated saltwater pool, tennis court, 2 gas BBQ grills, gazebo, game room, card room, library/den, sauna, party room, business center, bicycle storage, carwash, onsite office manager and more. Travertine flooring, Master Bedroom with spacious walk in closet, Convertible 2nd Bedroom with Queen size sleeper sofa with custom Shoji Screens enclosure. Minutes from Publix Supermarket, Ice Cream Shop, John G's, restaurants, shopping, Lake Worth Beach. Seasonal rental includes electric, water, cable & internet.