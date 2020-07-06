All apartments in South Palm Beach
3546 S Ocean Boulevard
3546 S Ocean Boulevard

3546 South Ocean Boulevard · (561) 632-2667
Location

3546 South Ocean Boulevard, South Palm Beach, FL 33480

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 923 · Avail. now

$4,500

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1224 sqft

Amenities

dishwasher
walk in closets
gym
pool
tennis court
business center
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
business center
gym
game room
pool
bbq/grill
bike storage
internet access
sauna
tennis court
Spectacular Ocean views! Come Enjoy the Beach Life in this turnkey Resort like oceanfront condo paradise, includes 24/7 front desk, gym, heated saltwater pool, tennis court, 2 gas BBQ grills, gazebo, game room, card room, library/den, sauna, party room, business center, bicycle storage, carwash, onsite office manager and more. Travertine flooring, Master Bedroom with spacious walk in closet, Convertible 2nd Bedroom with Queen size sleeper sofa with custom Shoji Screens enclosure. Minutes from Publix Supermarket, Ice Cream Shop, John G's, restaurants, shopping, Lake Worth Beach. Seasonal rental includes electric, water, cable & internet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3546 S Ocean Boulevard have any available units?
3546 S Ocean Boulevard has a unit available for $4,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3546 S Ocean Boulevard have?
Some of 3546 S Ocean Boulevard's amenities include dishwasher, walk in closets, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3546 S Ocean Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
3546 S Ocean Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3546 S Ocean Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 3546 S Ocean Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in South Palm Beach.
Does 3546 S Ocean Boulevard offer parking?
No, 3546 S Ocean Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 3546 S Ocean Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3546 S Ocean Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3546 S Ocean Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 3546 S Ocean Boulevard has a pool.
Does 3546 S Ocean Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 3546 S Ocean Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 3546 S Ocean Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3546 S Ocean Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
Does 3546 S Ocean Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 3546 S Ocean Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.
