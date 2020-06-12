6647 SW 59th Pl

Amenities

Location, Location, Location...Beautiful studio Brand new, very comfortable. The apartment has been designed to maximize space and light. Washer/dryer on site, on-demand home maintenance service, 1 free parking per apartment, on site 24/7 video surveillance, on site bicycle rack. Great area! South Miami was ranked Among the Top 10 Cities in Florida for Young Families nice quiet street. The building is located walking distance from the University of Miami, Larkin Community Hospital South Miami, Sunset Place Mall & Movie Theater, Whole Foods and much more. READY TO MOVE-IN!! PERFECT FOR UM STUDENTS!!