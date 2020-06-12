All apartments in South Miami
Find more places like 6647 SW 59th Pl.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
South Miami, FL
/
6647 SW 59th Pl
Last updated June 3 2020 at 6:19 AM

6647 SW 59th Pl

6647 Southwest 59th Place · (305) 405-0615
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
South Miami
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

6647 Southwest 59th Place, South Miami, FL 33143
South Miami

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 210 · Avail. now

$1,100

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
bike storage
media room
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
bike storage
media room
Location, Location, Location...Beautiful studio Brand new, very comfortable. The apartment has been designed to maximize space and light. Washer/dryer on site, on-demand home maintenance service, 1 free parking per apartment, on site 24/7 video surveillance, on site bicycle rack. Great area! South Miami was ranked Among the Top 10 Cities in Florida for Young Families nice quiet street. The building is located walking distance from the University of Miami, Larkin Community Hospital South Miami, Sunset Place Mall & Movie Theater, Whole Foods and much more. READY TO MOVE-IN!! PERFECT FOR UM STUDENTS!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6647 SW 59th Pl have any available units?
6647 SW 59th Pl has a unit available for $1,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6647 SW 59th Pl have?
Some of 6647 SW 59th Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and bike storage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6647 SW 59th Pl currently offering any rent specials?
6647 SW 59th Pl isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6647 SW 59th Pl pet-friendly?
No, 6647 SW 59th Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in South Miami.
Does 6647 SW 59th Pl offer parking?
Yes, 6647 SW 59th Pl does offer parking.
Does 6647 SW 59th Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6647 SW 59th Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6647 SW 59th Pl have a pool?
No, 6647 SW 59th Pl does not have a pool.
Does 6647 SW 59th Pl have accessible units?
No, 6647 SW 59th Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 6647 SW 59th Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 6647 SW 59th Pl does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6647 SW 59th Pl have units with air conditioning?
No, 6647 SW 59th Pl does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 6647 SW 59th Pl?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Red Road Commons Apartment Homes
6620 SW 57th Ave
South Miami, FL 33143

Similar Pages

South Miami 1 BedroomsSouth Miami 2 Bedrooms
South Miami 3 BedroomsSouth Miami Apartments with Balcony
South Miami Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLMiramar, FLDelray Beach, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLHollywood, FLHialeah, FL
Sunrise, FLDoral, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLTamarac, FLCoral Gables, FLKey Largo, FLPembroke Park, FLWest Miami, FLLighthouse Point, FLGolden Glades, FLTavernier, FL
Biscayne Park, FLTamiami, FLIslamorada, Village of Islands, FLSouthwest Ranches, FLThree Lakes, FLSouth Miami Heights, FLRichmond Heights, FLLeisure City, FLNaranja, FLBal Harbour, FLPrinceton, FLRoosevelt Gardens, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Carlos Albizu University-MiamiKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale
Miami Dade College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity