Home
/
South Highpoint, FL
/
6477 146th Ave N A
Last updated June 4 2020 at 9:50 AM
1 of 17
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
6477 146th Ave N A
6477 146th Avenue North
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
6477 146th Avenue North, South Highpoint, FL 33760
Amenities
w/d hookup
some paid utils
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
2 Bedrooms Duplex For Rent - Property Id: 288061
NO PETS
NO SMOKING
2 Bedrooms
1 Bath
W/D hookups
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/288061
Property Id 288061
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5811745)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6477 146th Ave N A have any available units?
6477 146th Ave N A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
South Highpoint, FL
.
What amenities does 6477 146th Ave N A have?
Some of 6477 146th Ave N A's amenities include w/d hookup, some paid utils, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 6477 146th Ave N A currently offering any rent specials?
6477 146th Ave N A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6477 146th Ave N A pet-friendly?
No, 6477 146th Ave N A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in South Highpoint
.
Does 6477 146th Ave N A offer parking?
No, 6477 146th Ave N A does not offer parking.
Does 6477 146th Ave N A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6477 146th Ave N A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6477 146th Ave N A have a pool?
No, 6477 146th Ave N A does not have a pool.
Does 6477 146th Ave N A have accessible units?
No, 6477 146th Ave N A does not have accessible units.
Does 6477 146th Ave N A have units with dishwashers?
No, 6477 146th Ave N A does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6477 146th Ave N A have units with air conditioning?
No, 6477 146th Ave N A does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Similar Listings
