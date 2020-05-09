Rent Calculator
All apartments in South Highpoint
Find more places like 15448 WAVERLY STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
South Highpoint, FL
/
15448 WAVERLY STREET
Last updated May 9 2020 at 1:19 AM
1 of 5
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
15448 WAVERLY STREET
15448 Waverly Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
15448 Waverly Street, South Highpoint, FL 33760
Amenities
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Duplex for rent in Clearwater. New Kitchen. Freshly painted. Conveniently located.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 15448 WAVERLY STREET have any available units?
15448 WAVERLY STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
South Highpoint, FL
.
Is 15448 WAVERLY STREET currently offering any rent specials?
15448 WAVERLY STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15448 WAVERLY STREET pet-friendly?
No, 15448 WAVERLY STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in South Highpoint
.
Does 15448 WAVERLY STREET offer parking?
No, 15448 WAVERLY STREET does not offer parking.
Does 15448 WAVERLY STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15448 WAVERLY STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15448 WAVERLY STREET have a pool?
No, 15448 WAVERLY STREET does not have a pool.
Does 15448 WAVERLY STREET have accessible units?
No, 15448 WAVERLY STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 15448 WAVERLY STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15448 WAVERLY STREET has units with dishwashers.
Does 15448 WAVERLY STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 15448 WAVERLY STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
