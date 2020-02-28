All apartments in South Highpoint
Find more places like 15415 Avalon Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
South Highpoint, FL
/
15415 Avalon Avenue
Last updated February 28 2020 at 3:05 PM

15415 Avalon Avenue

15415 Avalon Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

15415 Avalon Avenue, South Highpoint, FL 33760

Amenities

patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
ASK ABOUT OUR MOVE-IN SPECIALS ***Available Now*** Be WOWED with this 3BR and 2BA home with easy-care laminate and ceramic tile flooring throughout. Additional features include a covered outdoor patio, a detached guest house, and a fenced-in backyard! Conveniently located to Tampa and Clearwater/St Pete. Hurry to see this home - it won't last long!

Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Renters insurance required.

High school: Pinellas Park High School
Middle school: Fitzgerald Middle School
Elementary school: High Point Elementary School

Smoking: No

Year Built: 1946
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15415 Avalon Avenue have any available units?
15415 Avalon Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in South Highpoint, FL.
Is 15415 Avalon Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
15415 Avalon Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15415 Avalon Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 15415 Avalon Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in South Highpoint.
Does 15415 Avalon Avenue offer parking?
No, 15415 Avalon Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 15415 Avalon Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15415 Avalon Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15415 Avalon Avenue have a pool?
No, 15415 Avalon Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 15415 Avalon Avenue have accessible units?
No, 15415 Avalon Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 15415 Avalon Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 15415 Avalon Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15415 Avalon Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 15415 Avalon Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLOldsmar, FLFeather Sound, FLBardmoor, FLSeminole, FLWest Lealman, FLLealman, FL
Safety Harbor, FLBelleair, FLBelleair Bluffs, FLGreenbriar, FLMadeira Beach, FLTreasure Island, FLIndian Rocks Beach, FLRedington Shores, FLEast Lake, FLGulfport, FLSouth Pasadena, FLSt. Pete Beach, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

St Petersburg CollegeFlorida Southern College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa