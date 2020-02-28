15415 Avalon Avenue

Amenities
ASK ABOUT OUR MOVE-IN SPECIALS ***Available Now*** Be WOWED with this 3BR and 2BA home with easy-care laminate and ceramic tile flooring throughout. Additional features include a covered outdoor patio, a detached guest house, and a fenced-in backyard! Conveniently located to Tampa and Clearwater/St Pete. Hurry to see this home - it won't last long!
Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Renters insurance required.
High school: Pinellas Park High School
Middle school: Fitzgerald Middle School
Elementary school: High Point Elementary School
Smoking: No
Year Built: 1946
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.