Last updated May 20 2020 at 11:12 PM

15335 GEORGE BOULEVARD

15335 George Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

15335 George Boulevard, South Highpoint, FL 33760

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
3 bedroom 1 bath duplex unit. Separate laundry room with w/d hookups, private fenced back yard, plank and tile flooring, CHA, small pet ok, lawn care included

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15335 GEORGE BOULEVARD have any available units?
15335 GEORGE BOULEVARD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in South Highpoint, FL.
What amenities does 15335 GEORGE BOULEVARD have?
Some of 15335 GEORGE BOULEVARD's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15335 GEORGE BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
15335 GEORGE BOULEVARD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15335 GEORGE BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
Yes, 15335 GEORGE BOULEVARD is pet friendly.
Does 15335 GEORGE BOULEVARD offer parking?
No, 15335 GEORGE BOULEVARD does not offer parking.
Does 15335 GEORGE BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15335 GEORGE BOULEVARD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15335 GEORGE BOULEVARD have a pool?
No, 15335 GEORGE BOULEVARD does not have a pool.
Does 15335 GEORGE BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 15335 GEORGE BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 15335 GEORGE BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
No, 15335 GEORGE BOULEVARD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15335 GEORGE BOULEVARD have units with air conditioning?
No, 15335 GEORGE BOULEVARD does not have units with air conditioning.

