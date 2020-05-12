All apartments in South Highpoint
Last updated May 12 2020 at 10:07 PM

14875 56TH STREET N

14875 56th Street North · No Longer Available
Location

14875 56th Street North, South Highpoint, FL 33760

Amenities

garage
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This single family home has a fenced in backyard and 25 minutes from Gulf and 20 Minutes from Tampa airport.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14875 56TH STREET N have any available units?
14875 56TH STREET N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in South Highpoint, FL.
Is 14875 56TH STREET N currently offering any rent specials?
14875 56TH STREET N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14875 56TH STREET N pet-friendly?
No, 14875 56TH STREET N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in South Highpoint.
Does 14875 56TH STREET N offer parking?
Yes, 14875 56TH STREET N offers parking.
Does 14875 56TH STREET N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14875 56TH STREET N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14875 56TH STREET N have a pool?
No, 14875 56TH STREET N does not have a pool.
Does 14875 56TH STREET N have accessible units?
No, 14875 56TH STREET N does not have accessible units.
Does 14875 56TH STREET N have units with dishwashers?
No, 14875 56TH STREET N does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14875 56TH STREET N have units with air conditioning?
No, 14875 56TH STREET N does not have units with air conditioning.

