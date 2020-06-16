3347 Thornwood Road

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony pet friendly garage pool air conditioning

Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage tennis court

You will love this 3/3 Townhouse available for annual rent in Sarasota. This spacious townhome has a full bath on the main level and 3 large bedrooms plus 2 more full baths on the upper level. This home boasts many wonderful features including tile throughout, a deck on the 2nd level, an oversized 2 car garage, washer/ dryer hookup, hurricane shutters, and lots of privacy! Both the roof and HVAC units have been replaced and the interior of the home has been recently painted. First and Security required to move in. A $29.99 monthly residents benefit fee will apply. Pet Friendly!



Amenities: Community pool, Community Tennis Courts