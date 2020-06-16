All apartments in South Gate Ridge
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:25 PM

3347 Thornwood Road

3347 Thornwood Road · (941) 462-2894
Location

3347 Thornwood Road, South Gate Ridge, FL 34231

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,095

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1803 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
You will love this 3/3 Townhouse available for annual rent in Sarasota. This spacious townhome has a full bath on the main level and 3 large bedrooms plus 2 more full baths on the upper level. This home boasts many wonderful features including tile throughout, a deck on the 2nd level, an oversized 2 car garage, washer/ dryer hookup, hurricane shutters, and lots of privacy! Both the roof and HVAC units have been replaced and the interior of the home has been recently painted. First and Security required to move in. A $29.99 monthly residents benefit fee will apply. Pet Friendly!

Amenities: Community pool, Community Tennis Courts

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3347 Thornwood Road have any available units?
3347 Thornwood Road has a unit available for $2,095 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3347 Thornwood Road have?
Some of 3347 Thornwood Road's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3347 Thornwood Road currently offering any rent specials?
3347 Thornwood Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3347 Thornwood Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 3347 Thornwood Road is pet friendly.
Does 3347 Thornwood Road offer parking?
Yes, 3347 Thornwood Road does offer parking.
Does 3347 Thornwood Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3347 Thornwood Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3347 Thornwood Road have a pool?
Yes, 3347 Thornwood Road has a pool.
Does 3347 Thornwood Road have accessible units?
No, 3347 Thornwood Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3347 Thornwood Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 3347 Thornwood Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3347 Thornwood Road have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3347 Thornwood Road has units with air conditioning.
