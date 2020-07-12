All apartments in South Daytona
411 Banana Cay Dr
411 Banana Cay Dr

411 Banana Cay Drive · (386) 481-3155
Location

411 Banana Cay Drive, South Daytona, FL 32119

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

2 Bedrooms

Unit B · Avail. now

$1,040

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 922 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
PLEASE NOTE!!! Condo is available from September 1st 2020 (eventually July 15th) NO section 8, NO pets we appreciate a high Credit Score. The condo accommodates maximum two adult people or a family with 1 kid. Every single people will be screened.

Nice Ground floor 2 bedroom 2 full Bath condo in Bristol Bay. Inside laundry, New appliances, screened balcony, new a/c. Complex has pool and playground and is close to shopping and only 10 min drive to the beach.
Nearby schools include Richard Milburn Academy, Sugar Mill Elementary School and South Daytona Elementary School. The closest grocery stores are Publix Super Market at Sunshine Park SC, International Asian Market and Volusia Mini Market. Nearby coffee shops include Java Jungle Coffee Bar, Dunkin' Donuts and Oceans Cafe. Nearby restaurants include Pizza Dude, Coffee Shop and Fresko Restaurant & Grill. It is a secure place. Security cameras around the complex, improved lighting in front of the buildings, community vigilance and increased Police patrol help keep it safe.

Owner pays utilities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 411 Banana Cay Dr have any available units?
411 Banana Cay Dr has a unit available for $1,040 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 411 Banana Cay Dr have?
Some of 411 Banana Cay Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 411 Banana Cay Dr currently offering any rent specials?
411 Banana Cay Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 411 Banana Cay Dr pet-friendly?
No, 411 Banana Cay Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in South Daytona.
Does 411 Banana Cay Dr offer parking?
Yes, 411 Banana Cay Dr offers parking.
Does 411 Banana Cay Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 411 Banana Cay Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 411 Banana Cay Dr have a pool?
Yes, 411 Banana Cay Dr has a pool.
Does 411 Banana Cay Dr have accessible units?
No, 411 Banana Cay Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 411 Banana Cay Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 411 Banana Cay Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 411 Banana Cay Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 411 Banana Cay Dr has units with air conditioning.
