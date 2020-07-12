411 Banana Cay Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities coffee bar parking playground pool bbq/grill

PLEASE NOTE!!! Condo is available from September 1st 2020 (eventually July 15th) NO section 8, NO pets we appreciate a high Credit Score. The condo accommodates maximum two adult people or a family with 1 kid. Every single people will be screened.



Nice Ground floor 2 bedroom 2 full Bath condo in Bristol Bay. Inside laundry, New appliances, screened balcony, new a/c. Complex has pool and playground and is close to shopping and only 10 min drive to the beach.

Nearby schools include Richard Milburn Academy, Sugar Mill Elementary School and South Daytona Elementary School. The closest grocery stores are Publix Super Market at Sunshine Park SC, International Asian Market and Volusia Mini Market. Nearby coffee shops include Java Jungle Coffee Bar, Dunkin' Donuts and Oceans Cafe. Nearby restaurants include Pizza Dude, Coffee Shop and Fresko Restaurant & Grill. It is a secure place. Security cameras around the complex, improved lighting in front of the buildings, community vigilance and increased Police patrol help keep it safe.



Owner pays utilities.