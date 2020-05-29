All apartments in South Daytona
2080 Oak Meadow Circle.
Last updated May 29 2020 at 8:47 PM

2080 Oak Meadow Circle

2080 Oak Meadow Circle · (386) 788-4338
Location

2080 Oak Meadow Circle, South Daytona, FL 32119

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,200

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1321 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
1 Year lease. Beautiful 2 bedroom 2 bath townhouse with large eat in kitchen and stainless steel appliances, nice size nice size bedroom lead to the balcony, lots of closet and storage room.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 2080 Oak Meadow Circle have any available units?
2080 Oak Meadow Circle has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 2080 Oak Meadow Circle currently offering any rent specials?
2080 Oak Meadow Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2080 Oak Meadow Circle pet-friendly?
No, 2080 Oak Meadow Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in South Daytona.
Does 2080 Oak Meadow Circle offer parking?
No, 2080 Oak Meadow Circle does not offer parking.
Does 2080 Oak Meadow Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2080 Oak Meadow Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2080 Oak Meadow Circle have a pool?
No, 2080 Oak Meadow Circle does not have a pool.
Does 2080 Oak Meadow Circle have accessible units?
No, 2080 Oak Meadow Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 2080 Oak Meadow Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 2080 Oak Meadow Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2080 Oak Meadow Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 2080 Oak Meadow Circle does not have units with air conditioning.

