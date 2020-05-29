Sign Up
Last updated May 29 2020 at 8:47 PM
Check Availability
1 of 23
Overview
Location
Price
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2080 Oak Meadow Circle
2080 Oak Meadow Circle
·
(386) 788-4338
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location
2080 Oak Meadow Circle, South Daytona, FL 32119
Price and availability
INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub
2 Bedrooms
Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now
$1,200
$1,200
2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1321 sqft
2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1321 sqft
Report This Listing
Amenities
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
1 Year lease. Beautiful 2 bedroom 2 bath townhouse with large eat in kitchen and stainless steel appliances, nice size nice size bedroom lead to the balcony, lots of closet and storage room.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
None.
Frequently Asked Questions
Does 2080 Oak Meadow Circle have any available units?
2080 Oak Meadow Circle has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the
Price and Availability section
for more information on this unit.
Is 2080 Oak Meadow Circle currently offering any rent specials?
2080 Oak Meadow Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2080 Oak Meadow Circle pet-friendly?
No, 2080 Oak Meadow Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in South Daytona
.
Does 2080 Oak Meadow Circle offer parking?
No, 2080 Oak Meadow Circle does not offer parking.
Does 2080 Oak Meadow Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2080 Oak Meadow Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2080 Oak Meadow Circle have a pool?
No, 2080 Oak Meadow Circle does not have a pool.
Does 2080 Oak Meadow Circle have accessible units?
No, 2080 Oak Meadow Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 2080 Oak Meadow Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 2080 Oak Meadow Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2080 Oak Meadow Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 2080 Oak Meadow Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
