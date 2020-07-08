All apartments in South Brooksville
Last updated July 8 2020 at 6:48 PM

848 Twigg Street

848 Twigg Street · (813) 328-1898
Location

848 Twigg Street, South Brooksville, FL 34601
South Brooksville

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$875

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 768 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1991048

Please ask about our Rhino deposit program. Pay a fraction of the normal deposit amount!

Come tour this three bed, one bath home today! This unit has amenities including a kitchen with a refrigerator, stove, and central air. Pets are accepted with $300 non-refundable deposit. With access to a porch and fenced yard. Minutes away from US-98. Pet friendly.

Take advantage of our self-showing tour with our Rently app. Click the Schedule a Tour or Check Availability button on this page and you’ll be able to see this home ASAP.

BONUS: Have peace of mind in knowing this property is professionally managed by Great Jones Property Management. With a fully staffed 24/7 tenant support hotline, all of your requests will be addressed immediately and all maintenance repairs are performed by licensed and insured vendors. Rent can be paid in cash, online through our portal system, or by check.

BE AWARE: Scams are operating in this region. Email leasing.tampa@greatjones.co to contact an official Great Jones representative about this property. Great Jones will never advertise on Craigslist, ask you to wire money, or ask you to keep the key to the home for move in.

This property comes in as-is condition. If this property is part of a homeowner’s association, additional fees may apply. This property does accept Section 8 vouchers!

Home comes in as-is condition.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

