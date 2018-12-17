758 OAKVIEW DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool guest parking internet access tennis court

Beautiful pet-friendly condo rental with one covered parking space and plenty of guest parking. Has been completely updated this year and has a gorgeous lake view from the large enclosed lanai. Lower unit on the end of the building so you only share one wall. Community has 7 pools and spas, tennis courts, etc. for your enjoyment. Included in rent: digital HD cable TV, Internet/Wi-Fi, water, trash/recycling, outside yard maintenance, pest control. Unit has been updated in 2020 to include: 1. Brand new water heater, 2. All new kitchen appliances (fridge, microwave, stove, dishwasher, washer/dryer), 3. All walls are freshly painted and new lights and fixtures have been installed, 4. Brand new tile flooring throughout, 5. Bathrooms have been updated as well. Pet(s) will be considered by landlord on a case-by-case basis and upon acceptance will incur an additional fee and separate deposit. The HOA does have guidelines regarding number, size, and breed of pet. Please inquire for more information.