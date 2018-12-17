All apartments in South Bradenton
Last updated June 4 2020 at 7:06 PM

758 OAKVIEW DRIVE

758 Oakview Drive · (727) 777-6005
Location

758 Oakview Drive, South Bradenton, FL 34210
South Bradenton

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 758 · Avail. now

$1,975

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1304 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
guest parking
internet access
tennis court
Beautiful pet-friendly condo rental with one covered parking space and plenty of guest parking. Has been completely updated this year and has a gorgeous lake view from the large enclosed lanai. Lower unit on the end of the building so you only share one wall. Community has 7 pools and spas, tennis courts, etc. for your enjoyment. Included in rent: digital HD cable TV, Internet/Wi-Fi, water, trash/recycling, outside yard maintenance, pest control. Unit has been updated in 2020 to include: 1. Brand new water heater, 2. All new kitchen appliances (fridge, microwave, stove, dishwasher, washer/dryer), 3. All walls are freshly painted and new lights and fixtures have been installed, 4. Brand new tile flooring throughout, 5. Bathrooms have been updated as well. Pet(s) will be considered by landlord on a case-by-case basis and upon acceptance will incur an additional fee and separate deposit. The HOA does have guidelines regarding number, size, and breed of pet. Please inquire for more information.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 758 OAKVIEW DRIVE have any available units?
758 OAKVIEW DRIVE has a unit available for $1,975 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 758 OAKVIEW DRIVE have?
Some of 758 OAKVIEW DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 758 OAKVIEW DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
758 OAKVIEW DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 758 OAKVIEW DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 758 OAKVIEW DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 758 OAKVIEW DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 758 OAKVIEW DRIVE does offer parking.
Does 758 OAKVIEW DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 758 OAKVIEW DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 758 OAKVIEW DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 758 OAKVIEW DRIVE has a pool.
Does 758 OAKVIEW DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 758 OAKVIEW DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 758 OAKVIEW DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 758 OAKVIEW DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 758 OAKVIEW DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 758 OAKVIEW DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
