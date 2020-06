Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities carport parking

Spacious three bedroom, two bath ground level end unit with detached carport. Located in Wildewood Springs which is a very quiet but active community. The oversized enclosed lanai of this property looks out over a large pond where many varieties of wildlife can be viewed. The unit is turnkey furnished with a King size bed in the Master and twins in the Guest. The third bedroom is set up as an office/den but can be utilized for additional sleeping accommodations. There is also a small enclosed outdoor area outside the kitchen for dining al fresco. Call today for more details, options or to schedule a private tour!