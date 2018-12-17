All apartments in South Bradenton
718 OAKVIEW DRIVE

718 Oakview Drive · (941) 727-2800
Location

718 Oakview Drive, South Bradenton, FL 34210
South Bradenton

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit na · Avail. now

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 940 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
pool
hot tub
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
hot tub
internet access
Relaxing retreat among the mature oaks in this peaceful sanctuary. Settle in and soak up the serenity, the warm Florida sunshine and the beautiful Gulf breezes in this 2nd floor, 2 BR/2 BA unit in Wildewood Springs. Just across the street from the pool and spa, close to local area restaurants, shopping and more. Just 6.5 miles from the beaches of Anna Maria Island. Conveniently close to the Arts and Entertainment of Sarasota, 1 hour from Tampa and 2 hours from the attractions of Orlando. All this at your fingertips and still quiet enough to be just the getaway you were looking for! 1 small pet under 25 lbs may be allowed with a non-refundable pet fee of $250. Association application and approval required. ($100 per person application fee). WIFI is included. 3 month minimum stay required. Prices are based on 2-person occupancy. Additional persons staying in the unit for a period of longer than 7 days may be considered additional occupants and subject to additional rental fees being charged and/or application and approval process if the community is governed by association rules and regulations. Your rental Agent must be advised of all additional occupants and dates they will be in the unit. Rates shown are base rents including utilities. Additional fees include departure cleaning fees, Internet fees if not provided by Owner, sales/resort taxes and pet fees if applicable. Note that rates are subject to change without notice and reservations are not guaranteed until initial reservation deposit is received.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
fee: 250
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

