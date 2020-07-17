All apartments in South Bradenton
Home
/
South Bradenton, FL
/
4702 19th Street West
Last updated July 14 2020 at 10:20 AM

4702 19th Street West

4702 19th Street West · No Longer Available
South Bradenton
Accessible Apartments
2 Bedrooms
Pet Friendly Places
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

4702 19th Street West, South Bradenton, FL 34207
South Bradenton

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
LIFE SIMPLIFIED
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,263 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on “first-come, first-served” basis.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicant’s first month’s rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer, and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based upon credit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one month’s rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement and submit the full security deposit within 48 hours after approval of the Lease. The Lease start date must be within 14 days after approval. This requirement is applicable to al

(RLNE5892260)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4702 19th Street West have any available units?
4702 19th Street West doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in South Bradenton, FL.
What amenities does 4702 19th Street West have?
Some of 4702 19th Street West's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4702 19th Street West currently offering any rent specials?
4702 19th Street West is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4702 19th Street West pet-friendly?
No, 4702 19th Street West is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in South Bradenton.
Does 4702 19th Street West offer parking?
Yes, 4702 19th Street West offers parking.
Does 4702 19th Street West have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4702 19th Street West does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4702 19th Street West have a pool?
Yes, 4702 19th Street West has a pool.
Does 4702 19th Street West have accessible units?
No, 4702 19th Street West does not have accessible units.
Does 4702 19th Street West have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4702 19th Street West has units with dishwashers.
Does 4702 19th Street West have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4702 19th Street West has units with air conditioning.
