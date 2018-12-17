446 PALM TREE DRIVE

Amenities

Bright second floor 2 BR/2 BA condo (stair access only) in coveted Wildewood Springs. Heated pools, spas, tennis courts, walking trails and serene environment of nature yet close to everything. King size bed and flat screen tv in the Master Bedroom with attached Master Bath as well as access to the 3 season room. The Guest Bedroom offers 2 Twin beds for those overnight guests. It too has an attached full bathroom for the ultimate in convenience and privacy. Less than 7 miles to the soft sandy beaches of Anna Maria Island. WIFI included. NO PETS/NO SMOKING. 3 month minimum stay required. Association application and approval required ($100 per person application fee). Dec 1-Apr 30 $2500 momo. Prices shown are based on 2-person occupancy. Additional persons staying in the unit for a period of longer than 7 days may be considered additional occupants and subject to additional rental fees being charged and/or application and approval process if the community is governed by association rules and regulations. Your rental Agent must be advised of all additional occupants and dates they will be in the unit. Rates include all utilities incl WIFI. Additional charges will be departure cleaning fee ($210), Booking fee ($50), Sales and Resort Taxes (12%) and Travel Insurance (if requested). Note that rates are subject to change without notice and reservations are not guaranteed until initial reservation deposit is received. Reservations for less than 3 months not accepted until after Labor Day.