South Bradenton, FL
446 PALM TREE DRIVE
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:32 PM

446 PALM TREE DRIVE

446 Palm Tree Drive · (941) 727-2800
Location

446 Palm Tree Drive, South Bradenton, FL 34210
South Bradenton

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 446 · Avail. now

$2,500

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1304 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pool
tennis court
microwave
internet access
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
internet access
tennis court
Bright second floor 2 BR/2 BA condo (stair access only) in coveted Wildewood Springs. Heated pools, spas, tennis courts, walking trails and serene environment of nature yet close to everything. King size bed and flat screen tv in the Master Bedroom with attached Master Bath as well as access to the 3 season room. The Guest Bedroom offers 2 Twin beds for those overnight guests. It too has an attached full bathroom for the ultimate in convenience and privacy. Less than 7 miles to the soft sandy beaches of Anna Maria Island. WIFI included. NO PETS/NO SMOKING. 3 month minimum stay required. Association application and approval required ($100 per person application fee). Dec 1-Apr 30 $2500 momo. Prices shown are based on 2-person occupancy. Additional persons staying in the unit for a period of longer than 7 days may be considered additional occupants and subject to additional rental fees being charged and/or application and approval process if the community is governed by association rules and regulations. Your rental Agent must be advised of all additional occupants and dates they will be in the unit. Rates include all utilities incl WIFI. Additional charges will be departure cleaning fee ($210), Booking fee ($50), Sales and Resort Taxes (12%) and Travel Insurance (if requested). Note that rates are subject to change without notice and reservations are not guaranteed until initial reservation deposit is received. Reservations for less than 3 months not accepted until after Labor Day.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 446 PALM TREE DRIVE have any available units?
446 PALM TREE DRIVE has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 446 PALM TREE DRIVE have?
Some of 446 PALM TREE DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 446 PALM TREE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
446 PALM TREE DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 446 PALM TREE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 446 PALM TREE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in South Bradenton.
Does 446 PALM TREE DRIVE offer parking?
No, 446 PALM TREE DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 446 PALM TREE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 446 PALM TREE DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 446 PALM TREE DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 446 PALM TREE DRIVE has a pool.
Does 446 PALM TREE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 446 PALM TREE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 446 PALM TREE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 446 PALM TREE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 446 PALM TREE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 446 PALM TREE DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
