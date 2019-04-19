All apartments in South Apopka
Find more places like 54 E 18th St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
South Apopka, FL
/
54 E 18th St
Last updated April 19 2019 at 7:43 AM

54 E 18th St

54 E 18th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
South Apopka
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

54 E 18th Street, South Apopka, FL 32703

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
4 bed/ 2 bath home ready to move in. 2 car garage. Call or text for a showing. 407-373-4366

*** WE ACCEPT SECTION 8 VOUCHERS***

Qualifications:

NO PREVIOUS EVICTIONS
CHECK CRIMINAL HISTORY
NO LANDLORD DEBT
NO UTILITY DEBT
MINIMUN CREDIT SCORE OF 580

INCOME NEEDS TO BE AT LEAST 3 TIMES THE MONTHLY RENT AFTER TAXES ($3,525).

WE ACCEPT PETS WITH A $250 NON REFUNDABLE PET FEE AND $25 PER MONTH PER PET.MAXIMUM OF ONE SMALL PET. NO AGGRESSIVE BREEDS PERMITTED.

*** ASSET PROTECTION INSURANCE REQUIRED, $12/MONTH ***

No utilities are included. Resident is responsible for all utilities as well as lawn maintenance. Utilities must be in resident's name the day of move in.

We collect a full month security deposit for each home. The deposit must be paid within 48 hours of being approved in order to the hold the home. At the time of move in a full month rent is collected. Move-ins on or after the 15th of the month a full month plus the prorated rent must be paid before or on move-in day. All move-in expenses must be in form of a money order or cashiers check. After move-in residents can pay rents online ($3.00 fee), in the office, or by mail with personal checks or money orders. No cash accepted.

National Real Estate
210 N Bumby Ave Suite B
Orlando FL 32803

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 54 E 18th St have any available units?
54 E 18th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in South Apopka, FL.
What amenities does 54 E 18th St have?
Some of 54 E 18th St's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 54 E 18th St currently offering any rent specials?
54 E 18th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 54 E 18th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 54 E 18th St is pet friendly.
Does 54 E 18th St offer parking?
Yes, 54 E 18th St offers parking.
Does 54 E 18th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 54 E 18th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 54 E 18th St have a pool?
No, 54 E 18th St does not have a pool.
Does 54 E 18th St have accessible units?
No, 54 E 18th St does not have accessible units.
Does 54 E 18th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 54 E 18th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 54 E 18th St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 54 E 18th St has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

South Apopka 3 BedroomsSouth Apopka Apartments with Garage
South Apopka Apartments with ParkingSouth Apopka Dog Friendly Apartments
South Apopka Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLOcala, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL
Ocoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLWinter Haven, FLBay Hill, FLHaines City, FLGlencoe, FLSilver Springs Shores, FLHolly Hill, FLBithlo, FL
Southchase, FLForest City, FLFairview Shores, FLPine Hills, FLWedgefield, FLCombee Settlement, FLTavares, FLPonce Inlet, FLWilliamsburg, FLSouth Daytona, FLEdgewater, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityCollege of Central Florida
Daytona State CollegeEmbry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach
Florida Southern College