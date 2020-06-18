All apartments in South Apopka
Last updated June 18 2020 at 3:50 PM

1679 South Central Avenue

1679 Central Avenue · (321) 236-6009
Location

1679 Central Avenue, South Apopka, FL 32703

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,345

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1325 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home are neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals upon move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly, too (breed restrictions may apply). If this home has a pool, resident will be charged a monthly $150 pool maintenance fee. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate Broker in this market. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1679 South Central Avenue have any available units?
1679 South Central Avenue has a unit available for $1,345 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 1679 South Central Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1679 South Central Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1679 South Central Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1679 South Central Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1679 South Central Avenue offer parking?
No, 1679 South Central Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1679 South Central Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1679 South Central Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1679 South Central Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 1679 South Central Avenue has a pool.
Does 1679 South Central Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1679 South Central Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1679 South Central Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1679 South Central Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1679 South Central Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1679 South Central Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
