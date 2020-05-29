Rent Calculator
Home
/
South Apopka, FL
/
140 E 12TH STREET
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:07 AM
1 of 23
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
140 E 12TH STREET
140 Twelfth Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Location
140 Twelfth Street, South Apopka, FL 32703
Amenities
hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
Great Home 4 Bedrooms, 2 Baths in Apopka. Wood Laminate Flooring, spacious Kitchen with adjacent Dining Room. Nice neighborhood, near
Shopping, Restaurants
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 140 E 12TH STREET have any available units?
140 E 12TH STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
South Apopka, FL
.
Is 140 E 12TH STREET currently offering any rent specials?
140 E 12TH STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 140 E 12TH STREET pet-friendly?
No, 140 E 12TH STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in South Apopka
.
Does 140 E 12TH STREET offer parking?
No, 140 E 12TH STREET does not offer parking.
Does 140 E 12TH STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 140 E 12TH STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 140 E 12TH STREET have a pool?
No, 140 E 12TH STREET does not have a pool.
Does 140 E 12TH STREET have accessible units?
No, 140 E 12TH STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 140 E 12TH STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 140 E 12TH STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 140 E 12TH STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 140 E 12TH STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
