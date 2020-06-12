Rent Calculator
Home
/
South Apopka, FL
/
1223 S. Hawthorne Ave
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:59 AM
1 of 7
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1223 S. Hawthorne Ave
1223 Hawthorne Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1223 Hawthorne Avenue, South Apopka, FL 32703
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
1223 S. Hawthorne Ave Available 07/10/20 1223 Hawthorne Ave Apopka FL 32703 - ***AVAILABLE JULY 10TH*** 3 Bedroom 1 bath Apopka home on a huge corner lot!!
Renters Insurance Required
(RLNE2473750)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1223 S. Hawthorne Ave have any available units?
1223 S. Hawthorne Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
South Apopka, FL
.
Is 1223 S. Hawthorne Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1223 S. Hawthorne Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1223 S. Hawthorne Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1223 S. Hawthorne Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in South Apopka
.
Does 1223 S. Hawthorne Ave offer parking?
No, 1223 S. Hawthorne Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1223 S. Hawthorne Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1223 S. Hawthorne Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1223 S. Hawthorne Ave have a pool?
No, 1223 S. Hawthorne Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1223 S. Hawthorne Ave have accessible units?
No, 1223 S. Hawthorne Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1223 S. Hawthorne Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1223 S. Hawthorne Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1223 S. Hawthorne Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 1223 S. Hawthorne Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
