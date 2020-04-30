All apartments in South Apopka
Find more places like 1185 S CHRISTIANA AVENUE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
South Apopka, FL
/
1185 S CHRISTIANA AVENUE
Last updated April 30 2020 at 5:24 AM

1185 S CHRISTIANA AVENUE

1185 Christiana Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
South Apopka
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

1185 Christiana Avenue, South Apopka, FL 32703

Amenities

recently renovated
some paid utils
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Two bedroom 1 bath Victoria Gardens mobile home. Recently remodeled! Vinyl planking, fresh paint! Water included at $895 mo!

Renters Insurance Required. No Pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1185 S CHRISTIANA AVENUE have any available units?
1185 S CHRISTIANA AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in South Apopka, FL.
What amenities does 1185 S CHRISTIANA AVENUE have?
Some of 1185 S CHRISTIANA AVENUE's amenities include recently renovated, some paid utils, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1185 S CHRISTIANA AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
1185 S CHRISTIANA AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1185 S CHRISTIANA AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 1185 S CHRISTIANA AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in South Apopka.
Does 1185 S CHRISTIANA AVENUE offer parking?
No, 1185 S CHRISTIANA AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 1185 S CHRISTIANA AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1185 S CHRISTIANA AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1185 S CHRISTIANA AVENUE have a pool?
No, 1185 S CHRISTIANA AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 1185 S CHRISTIANA AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 1185 S CHRISTIANA AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 1185 S CHRISTIANA AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1185 S CHRISTIANA AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1185 S CHRISTIANA AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1185 S CHRISTIANA AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

South Apopka 3 BedroomsSouth Apopka Apartments with Garage
South Apopka Apartments with ParkingSouth Apopka Dog Friendly Apartments
South Apopka Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLOcala, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL
Ocoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLWinter Haven, FLBay Hill, FLHaines City, FLGlencoe, FLSilver Springs Shores, FLHolly Hill, FLBithlo, FL
Southchase, FLForest City, FLFairview Shores, FLPine Hills, FLWedgefield, FLCombee Settlement, FLTavares, FLPonce Inlet, FLWilliamsburg, FLSouth Daytona, FLEdgewater, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityCollege of Central Florida
Daytona State CollegeEmbry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach
Florida Southern College