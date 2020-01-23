All apartments in South Apopka
1149 S CHRISTIANA AVENUE

1149 S Christiana Ave · No Longer Available
Location

1149 S Christiana Ave, South Apopka, FL 32703

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
carpet
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Two bedroom two bath Victoria Gardens mobile home. Recently remodeled! Vinyl planking new carpet, fresh paint!
Renters Insurance Required. No Pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

