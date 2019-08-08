All apartments in Sky Lake
Last updated August 8 2019 at 4:11 PM

807 Sky Lake Cr, #D

807 Sky Lake Cir · No Longer Available
Location

807 Sky Lake Cir, Sky Lake, FL 32809

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Nice 4 bedroom second floor condo close to the Florida Mall. This property has new appliances, freshly painted, new floors and has a big balcony with storage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 807 Sky Lake Cr, #D have any available units?
807 Sky Lake Cr, #D doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sky Lake, FL.
Is 807 Sky Lake Cr, #D currently offering any rent specials?
807 Sky Lake Cr, #D is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 807 Sky Lake Cr, #D pet-friendly?
No, 807 Sky Lake Cr, #D is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sky Lake.
Does 807 Sky Lake Cr, #D offer parking?
No, 807 Sky Lake Cr, #D does not offer parking.
Does 807 Sky Lake Cr, #D have units with washers and dryers?
No, 807 Sky Lake Cr, #D does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 807 Sky Lake Cr, #D have a pool?
No, 807 Sky Lake Cr, #D does not have a pool.
Does 807 Sky Lake Cr, #D have accessible units?
No, 807 Sky Lake Cr, #D does not have accessible units.
Does 807 Sky Lake Cr, #D have units with dishwashers?
No, 807 Sky Lake Cr, #D does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 807 Sky Lake Cr, #D have units with air conditioning?
No, 807 Sky Lake Cr, #D does not have units with air conditioning.
